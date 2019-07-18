This season, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group will showcase a sparkling collection of diamond solitaires at the Apranje Jewellers’ store in the city. These beautiful Forevermark diamonds are on display from 18th July to 5th August, 2019.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds while Apranje Jewellers are known for their high-quality standards & consistency in designing hallmark jewellery pieces. The solidarity of these two brands have brought about an ideal association to offer elegant diamond solitaires that come with a unique inscription number by Forevermark assuring you that they are the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.

Gracing the launch was the talented film star, Haripriya. Adorned with beautiful Forevermark jewellery, she said, “It is truly a privilege to be present at this exquisite Forevermark diamond showcase exclusively at Apranje Jewellers. A Forevermark diamond is known for its beauty and rarity. Given that less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are eligible to become Forevermark diamonds, makes me feel even more special to wear this beautiful piece of jewellery today.”

Talking about the solitaire show, Ambika Narayan, Director, Apranje Jewellers, said, “We, at Apranje Jewellers, are delighted to showcase Forevermark’s unique diamond solitaires at our store. It is important to know where your diamond comes from and Forevermark’s Diamond Grading Card is proof that the diamond you wear, is ethically and responsibly sourced. Through our continuous dedication in creating exquisite jewellery pieces, we promise to provide the best of diamond jewellery for our customers. Our partnership with Forevermark is a testament to our trust and credibility that we maintain with our customers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India said, “Forevermark is proud to showcase its unique collection of diamond solitaires at Apranje Jewellers, one of the brand’s most valued partners. Our solitaires are simple, elegant, classic, and come in various shapes and sizes. Each of our diamonds go through a stringent selection and grading process and knowing the standards of excellence in fine jewellery and craftsmanship that Apranje Jewellers promises, our customers in Bangalore can take home a brilliant assortment of diamond solitaires set with rare Forevermark diamonds for themselves and their loved ones.”

Forevermark’s collection of diamonds will be on showcase from 18th July – 05th August 2019 at Apranje Jewellers, 66 Lavelle Road, Bengaluru. For more information, please call the store on 080 2212 1819.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark’s standards of quality and integrity.

About Apranje Jewellers

Started in 1961, originally a proprietary family-run business, Apranje later moved on to a partnership between Ambika K Narayan and Sanjeev Mahendra Mehta. Within a short period, the establishment, an Exclusive Jewellery Store in Bangalore’s high-end retail hub, acquired the status of Private Limited Company.

Nearing six decades Apranje has created a niche for itself in the Fine jewelry offering a selection ranging from Diamond Jewelry to the finest gold, silver and platinum jewelry and an array of colored gemstones. Through continuous dedication in creating exquisite pieces of art, Apranje also strives to capture every emotion in their collections through metal, textures, diamonds & gemstones.

The business being run professionally, Apranje continues to maintain the values and operating styles of a very trusted and personalized family Jeweler. High-quality standards & consistency maintained over time has been the hallmark. Designs are created, largely customized to suit an individual’s style, where customers commission their own one-off design.



Supported by research in design and manufacturing, each design unique in itself is produced using modern manufacturing techniques and hand-finished to deliver a piece with immense quality control and thereby, quality assurance with utmost importance being given to design, detailing and finesse.

Apranje’s close-knit network includes a recognizable list of high profile clients, built over time only through references and relationships.

Over time, Apranje has created a niche for itself in Fine jewellery and Solitaires, each of their distinctive signature collection being timeless, elegant and effortlessly glamorous, capturing the essence & aesthetics of brand “Apranje”.