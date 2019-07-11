Winning awards usually, is the reward which a properly planned and correctly executed and maintained real estate project gets. But when the award is about things ‘green’, it brings in an eco-friendly touch. Consider the Vertical Garden in the tower, Adonia in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, which recently won an award at the exhibition organized by the National Society of Friend of The Trees, 2019.



What made it an award-winning vertical garden? It works at two levels. First, the aesthetic aspect – it beautifies the structure, brings in the element of greenery. Secondly, vertical gardens absorb the heat and light, effectively cooling off the constructed area, said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, and co-founder, Hiranandani Group. “It is a combination of aesthetics and practical implementation of eco-friendly measures to cool down constructed structures,” he added.

At various projects by the Hiranandani Group, this technique has been a recent addition to existing eco-friendly measures. In this technique, the walls are covered by panels of plants. An added advantage: these green walls, placed indoors, help reduce indoor air pollution.



Going beyond awards, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani says sustainable real estate development is all about greenery amidst which construction takes place. It reflects a situation where the term, ‘sustainable’ is also defined as horticulture-driven green spaces. When you have sufficient space, the greenery – be it a garden or a traffic roundabout – spread their lush greenery in a horizontal manner. What of Metro Cities like Mumbai as also cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where space is at a premium?



The answer is simple: one goes vertical with gardens and greenery. Vertical Gardens or Green Walls are a special kind of urban gardening, which fits the requirements in relatively smaller horizontal spaces, and is largely used to decorate walls as also roofs/ terraces. This is an alternative method for creating green spaces as also gardens by taking further the scope of growing plants from horizontal to vertical spaces.



Hiranandani Gardens, Powai and Hiranandani Estate, Thane are apt examples of verdant green townships, where eco-friendliness is given an added ‘push’, as is the upcoming Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel as also Hiranandani Parks in Oragadam, Chennai.



Intensive urbanization has left hardly any horizontal space for outdoor gardens. Green walls, as seen at various Hiranandani townships, do not just enhance the aesthetics and beauty, but also help in creating an eco-friendly ambiance. Green walls as also vertical gardens absorb heat, lower both indoor and outdoor temperature, provide a healthier indoor air quality as well as more beautiful space. In case of Adonia, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, it also translates into the National Society of Friend of The Trees, 2019 award.



Lack of vegetation in urban areas affects the quality of life, from both, the physical as also an aesthetic perspective. Vertical gardens are apt for both, interiors and exteriors of buildings. This help enhances aesthetics, is beneficial from an environmental perspective, ultimately creating a positive effect on human health.



This concept for landscape development can be used on any kind of external facade, be it concrete or glass, converting these into vertical gardens. The concept not only helps overcome the worry of creating ‘concrete jungles’ in urban areas but also help make a smooth transition to a healthy and green urban environment.



Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani is Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group. His new venture is Hiranandani Communities. He is President (Nation), National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), which works under the aegis of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India.