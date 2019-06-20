Zivame
|
Zivame, India’s top online destination of women’s intimate wear and activewear and its SEO partner INFIDIGIT, a Mumbai-based digital marketing company, bagged a Digital Crest Award in the SEO/Paid Search category. This win was an incredible win because they also doubled the web traffic on the Zivame website and achieved the target in just ten months. INFIDIGIT team is especially thankful to Zivame’s Product and Engineering division who helped them execute a sound search strategy along with various site optimization ideas.
Zivame was founded in 2011 with the vision to facilitate women to shop uninhibitedly for intimate wear and to make lingerie shopping personalised and convenient. Zivame is now the No. 1 online lingerie company in India with 30+ retail stores and presence in 800+ partner stores across India. Our Mission is to be the destination for every woman’s intimate wear needs. We believe that every woman is unique, and we want to deliver a platform that allows her to browse, discover and shop what she desires.
Website: https://www.zivame.com/
About INFIDIGIT
INFIDIGIT is a digital marketing company based in India. It offers a wide range of digital marketing and SEO services while employing a no-room-for-error technique that is based on thorough analysis of all online performance data. Its team of dedicated digital marketing professionals is results-driven and has helped win multiple awards and accolades.
|
Ankit Thakkar,