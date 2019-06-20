Zivame, India’s top online destination of women’s intimate wear and activewear and its SEO partner INFIDIGIT, a Mumbai-based digital marketing company, bagged a Digital Crest Award in the SEO/Paid Search category. This win was an incredible win because they also doubled the web traffic on the Zivame website and achieved the target in just ten months. INFIDIGIT team is especially thankful to Zivame’s Product and Engineering division who helped them execute a sound search strategy along with various site optimization ideas.



Anuj Gupta, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Zivame is happy that the two teams worked together to achieve this award and said, ‘’Innovation is vital to stay in sync with the evolving demands of the digital space. On partnering with INFIDIGIT, we noticed a zeal to experiment and innovate, which is similar to our core ethos. These synergies helped us implement the right strategy to hack growth and achieve the target of 100% increase in non-brand traffic from organic search in just 10 months.”



Anand Chandran, Head- Digital Marketing at Zivame, is thrilled about the Digital Crest Award win, and said, “Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and collaboration between both the teams – Zivame and INFIDIGIT. We are hungry to grow more and hope to achieve many such milestones together in the future”.



Kiran Washindkar, VP, Digital at INFIDIGIT expressed pride over his team’s success: “We, at INFIDIGIT, are incredibly pleased and humbled to receive this prestigious award. This award is the result of the synchronised efforts of Zivame’s Marketing and Product and Engineering teams and the SEO and Content teams at INFIDIGIT.”

About Zivame

Zivame was founded in 2011 with the vision to facilitate women to shop uninhibitedly for intimate wear and to make lingerie shopping personalised and convenient. Zivame is now the No. 1 online lingerie company in India with 30+ retail stores and presence in 800+ partner stores across India. Our Mission is to be the destination for every woman’s intimate wear needs. We believe that every woman is unique, and we want to deliver a platform that allows her to browse, discover and shop what she desires.



All the products at Zivame stem from the desire to design something that is a blend of quality, innovation and comfort. Zivame offers trendy lingerie, activewear, sleepwear, and shapewear in over 3000 + exclusive designs and 100 + sizes catering to women across all body types.

Website: https://www.zivame.com/

About INFIDIGIT

INFIDIGIT is a digital marketing company based in India. It offers a wide range of digital marketing and SEO services while employing a no-room-for-error technique that is based on thorough analysis of all online performance data. Its team of dedicated digital marketing professionals is results-driven and has helped win multiple awards and accolades.