Zago is an urban lifestyle beverage brand with a wide range of craft coffees, chais and shakes designed keeping taste, health and convenience in mind.



The company has recently introduced Zago Cold Coffee and Cold Mocha in PVR Cinemas and Carnival Cinemas across the country. The products have also been introduced in a number of theme parks including Imagica theme parks, WOW Water and Amusement Park in Noida, Kishkinta Water theme park in Chennai and Queensland Amusement Park in Chennai. The products have been very well received by consumers for its world-class product quality and packaging.



Commenting on this, Sridhar Varadaraj, Founder and Managing Director at RiccoDelizio says, “The modern consumer is very discerning and looks for taste, convenience and health. Zago is excited about addressing these requirements through a range of products.”



Zago coffees are available in 3 variants – Cold Coffee, Cold Mocha and Cold Hazelnut Coffee. Chai has been introduced in an Iced Masala Chai version. Zago shakes are available in multiple categories – protein shakes, slim shakes, breakfast shakes and gourmet shakes such as Almond Saffron shake.



Zago products are available in major retail chains in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune , Chandigarh, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Amritsar and other cities. They are also available in airlines such as Indigo, Air Asia and Spice jet plus Relay Airport outlets. They would shortly be available in the WHSmith outlets. Corporates such as Google, LinkedIn, Facebook and Bank of America offer Zago products at their kiosks. Products can also be purchased online at Amazon, Bigbasket and Daily Ninja.

Zago’s state of the art manufacturing facilities and product development labs are located in Bangalore. Products are a result of years of research and innovation. The company is constantly innovating to introduce new products and variations into the market



Zago’s proprietary process allows products to have an extensive shelf life without adding preservatives. Products have 6 to 9 months shelf life. They can be stored at ambient temperature.



