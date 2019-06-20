WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS and Chairman, Nasscom*, delivered a keynote address at Aon’s 12th Annual Performance and Rewards Conference held on June 20, 2019 in Mumbai, India. The theme of the conference was ‘Demystifying Agility’, with a focus on how organizations can re-think their approach to designing people-related processes and systems of engagement.
