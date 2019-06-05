WIPRO
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI), a global digital engineering and manufacturing solutions company.
ITI is a world leader in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) interoperability software services. Through its key solutions for Model Based Enterprise (MBE), data interoperability and data migration, ITI provides the building blocks for Industry 4.0, to help build ‘next generation’ digital enterprises.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Milford, Ohio, USA, ITI has offices in the United Kingdom, Italy, Israel and Germany and directly provides software products and services to some of the world’s leading manufacturers across aerospace, automotive, healthcare and other segments. ITI has long-standing partnerships with leading CAD, Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) and PLM vendors, providing a variety of vendor/OEM integration and interoperability solutions.
ITI’s offerings and solutions will be consolidated as a part of Wipro’s Industrial & Engineering Services business and will function as a wholly-owned US subsidiary of the company. Wipro’s Industrial & Engineering Services provides customers with a platform to innovate and engineer the next generation of products and platforms at scale, using an approach termed as ‘EngineeringNXT’.
“Our customers and employees will benefit from the synergies of ITI and Wipro’s combined portfolio of offerings,” said Tom Gregory, CEO, International TechneGroup Incorporated. “Clients will gain access to Wipro’s global services and ITI’s innovative solutions to accelerate the adoption of digital manufacturing initiatives. We are pleased to become a part of the Wipro family.”
The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending September 30, 2019.
About International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI)
International TechneGroup Incorporated was founded in 1983 and helps manufacturers drive innovation and time to market by applying computer-aided product development to engineering problems. Since then, the increased use of product development software and engineering systems across the enterprise created complex integration and interoperability obstacles that clients could not overcome on their own. Today, ITI is the global leader providing reliable interoperability, validation and migration solutions for product data and related systems.
