Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America[1]. The report authored by Daniel Barros & Mark Ray was published on January 14, 2019.
Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ solution, powered by the Wipro HOLMESTM artificial intelligence platform and backed by a strong partner ecosystem, will help enterprises advance to a digitally empowered user-centric workspace from a traditional desktop system-based approach. The solution is an end-to-end standardized and integrated workplace offering consisting of pre-defined tools, technologies, and processes, that enables users to access their business applications and data, anywhere, anytime, and on a device of their choice. The solution also offers predictive and prescriptive analytics with cognitive capabilities to proactively identify, resolve, and manage critical applications and infrastructure-related snags before end-users experience issues.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
[1]Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, 14 January 2019
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
