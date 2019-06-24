Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign. Through this campaign, Bajaj Finserv intends to ride on the excitement and celebration of the Cricket World Cup and engage with the die-hard Indian cricket fans, giving them an opportunity to win big during this 45-day cricket extravaganza.



As a market leader in the consumer durable financing space, Bajaj Finance aims to reach out to over 10 million customers and increase its consumer durable lending business multifold through its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign. Here, customers get to Play, Shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and win exciting prizes.



Customers simply need to go to the Bajaj Finserv website and participate in a simple quiz. Every participant will have to answer three questions on cricket. Post that they need to shop for Consumer durable products like Air conditioner, LED TVs, Mobiles, etc. through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network to be eligible to win exciting prizes.



Customers not only stand a chance to win some great prizes in this contest but also get to avail cash vouchers up to Rs. 8000/- in their Bajaj Finserv wallet. The customer with the highest spending stands a chance to win the new Samsung S10 mobile worth Rs. 60,000/-. Apart from this, customers also stand a chance to win gift vouchers worth 14,000/- from Shoppers Stop.



Customers can shop for 1 million products under EMI Network. The categories include electronics, large and small appliances, gadgets, clothes, accessories, eyewear, footwear, watches, international and domestic flight tickets, hotel stays, holiday packages, eye-wear, education, and even groceries. The Bajaj Finserv EMI network operates 60,000 stores in over 1300 cities.



The #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign will be on till July 16, 2019. For those looking for hassle-free financing options can now shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI network with or without an EMI Network card and also win some exciting prizes in the process. To participate, click https://www.bajajfinservspotlight.in/cricket-world-cup/

About Bajaj Finance Limited



Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in