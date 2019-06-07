Varroc Engineering Limited ("") is a part of the Varroc Group, which is a globally renowned Tier 1 auto component manufacturer that supplies to leading Auto OEMs both in India and abroad. The Varroc Group places a lot of emphasis on product innovation and development of new technologies. It currently holds more than 175 patents and employs more than 1,500 engineers in research and development activities at various locations around the world.

We have recently learnt from press reports about certain allegations made by another Indian auto component manufacturer regarding Varroc knowingly infringing on their patent to manufacture and supply certain components to Royal Enfield, one of our valued customers. Though we have not been officially notified of any such violation till date by this party, we have verified this claim based on the information available in the public domain and have also consulted independent experts. We are confident that our product does not infringe upon the relevant patent in any way.

Varroc treats issues with respect to intellectual property with utmost seriousness and ensures full compliance. We are shocked at the unfounded and irresponsible allegations made by this party without giving us an opportunity to explain our position. We reserve the right to take appropriate legal action on the same to protect our interests and reputation.