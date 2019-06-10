Mumbai based Centaur Pharmaceuticals' finished dosage facility in Pune was audited by the USFDA in May 2019 and the audit was concluded with NIL 483 observations. The company received No Action Indicated (NAI) compliance status with zero 483 observations from the USFDA which signifies compliance and conformance to applicable cGMP regulations



According to Mr. S.D Sawant, Managing Director, Centaur Pharmaceuticals, “The NAI is a significant development not only for Centaur but also for the Indian pharmaceutical industry, considering the increasing global regulatory headwinds in the last few years.” In addition to USFDA accreditation, the said facility also conforms to MHRA (UK), TGA (Australia), Health Canada, MCC (South Africa) and WHO-GMP standards.



If the investigating officer observes conditions which in his or her judgment are violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act or related acts, then he or she may issue the concerned firm an FDA Form 483. On the other hand, an inspection results in a NAI inspection classification when the inspection either reveals no objectionable conditions or that the significance of the documented objections does not warrant further action. This classification signifies the compliance status of the concerned establishment at the time of inspection, based on the recorded observations.



“The conclusions of the inspection are reported as No Action Indicated (NAI) which is vindication of Centaur’s efforts over the past 40 years in ensuring quality and maintaining international standards across the pharmaceutical value chain in API, formulations, clinical research and contract manufacturing,” says Dr. Jayashing Sawant, President- Technical, Centaur Pharmaceuticals.



Centaur is also India’s largest and the world’s third largest manufacturer of psychotropic API with state of the art facility conforming to USFDA, EUGMP/ANSM (France), TGA, PMDA (Japan), KFDA (Korea), ANVISA (Brazil), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and WHO-GMP standards. Centaur’s API (Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients) formulations plant situated in Ambernath, Maharashtra is also a USFDA approved plant. In addition, Centaur Pharmaceuticals also has two world class formulations facilities in Goa which are WHO-GMP approved.

About Centaur Pharmaceuticals



Centaur Pharmaceuticals is a US$ 100 million Indian pharmaceutical company with exports to 110 countries. The company has a presence across the pharmaceutical value chain with proficiency in API, formulations, clinical research, and contract manufacturing. On the domestic front, Centaur ranks among India’s top 35 firms by prescriptions. Centaur’s flagship brand Sinarest is a leader in the anticold market since 1996 and has won the AWACS brand of the year award for marketing excellence consecutively for the past 5 years. Centaur is also ranked among India’s top 5 companies in the ophthalmological therapy, with the highest growth trajectory.