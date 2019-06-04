UPES, a multi-disciplinary and specialization focused university based in Dehradun, today announced its academic collaboration with Global University Systems (GUS) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding for education, training and research cooperation.



This academic collaboration between UPES and GUS will focus on areas of teaching, learning, research and knowledge transfer initiatives; sharing of global best practices in curriculum design, student & faculty training and use of technology to facilitate knowledge exchange. There will also be strong emphasis on joint research projects, exchange programs for students and faculty members, organizing professional development courses, seminars and conferences.



Talking about this significant milestone, Dr. Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor, UPES, said, “UPES has always been committed to provide its students a competitive advantage through unique learning approaches and strategic academic partnerships at both national and international level. UPES also believes that students’ exposure to the global center stage is the key to brighter prospects which will transform them into employable and agile professionals. We are confident that this collaboration with GUS will go a long way in opening a myriad of learning and teaching avenues for our students and faculty members who are actively seeking global diversity.”



Commenting on the collaboration, Aaron Etingen, Chief Executive Officer of Global University Systems said, “GUS collaborates with internationally-minded, innovative and forward-thinking educational institutes and we are elated about this alliance with UPES. There are synergies between both the institutions and we look forward to working with UPES in creating opportunities and developing platforms for enhanced learning and teaching experiences that are truly global in nature.”



To embark on this academic collaboration with GUS, UPES hosted Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor of The University of Law (ULaw) at its School of Law who deliberated with UPES officials and faculty members on various collaboration opportunities. She also briefly interacted with the students.

Speaking on the occasion Professor Andrea Nollent said, “I am excited to be here at the UPES School of Law and interact with young, bright minds who will shape the future. Given the specialised, contemporary techno-legal programs offered by UPES and our own expertise in providing excellent legal education, I see a great potential for student exchange programmes, collaborative research projects and development of joint online programmes that will immensely benefit students and academics.”

About UPES

UPES is a NAAC-accredited, leading multi-disciplinary university established in 2003 with two campuses in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand. UPES gives its students a competitive advantage through strategic industry partnerships that transforms them into employable, agile, future-ready professionals. Given its industry-oriented programs and emphasis on holistic development, UPES graduates are a preferred choice for employers, ensuring a track record of 90% + placements over the last few years. UPES is committed to develop future leaders for diverse high-growth sectors in India and globally. Visit https://www.upes.ac.in/ for more information.



About Global University Systems

Global University Systems (GUS) owns and operates one of the world’s most diverse networks of higher education institutions, with over 60,000 students in six countries and a global presence online. Leading UK-based institutions such as The University of Law, London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), Arden University, University Canada West, the University of Applied Sciences Europe, and the Berlin-based GISMA Business School are part of the group, which owns four universities and a wide network of language, business, and professional schools. As well as the UK and Germany, the group operates institutions in Canada, Ireland, Israel, and Singapore.