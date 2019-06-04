UPES
UPES, a multi-disciplinary and specialization focused university based in Dehradun, today announced its academic collaboration with Global University Systems (GUS) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding for education, training and research cooperation.
Speaking on the occasion Professor Andrea Nollent said, “I am excited to be here at the UPES School of Law and interact with young, bright minds who will shape the future. Given the specialised, contemporary techno-legal programs offered by UPES and our own expertise in providing excellent legal education, I see a great potential for student exchange programmes, collaborative research projects and development of joint online programmes that will immensely benefit students and academics.”
UPES is a NAAC-accredited, leading multi-disciplinary university established in 2003 with two campuses in the North Indian state of Uttarakhand. UPES gives its students a competitive advantage through strategic industry partnerships that transforms them into employable, agile, future-ready professionals. Given its industry-oriented programs and emphasis on holistic development, UPES graduates are a preferred choice for employers, ensuring a track record of 90% + placements over the last few years. UPES is committed to develop future leaders for diverse high-growth sectors in India and globally. Visit https://www.upes.ac.in/ for more information.
Global University Systems (GUS) owns and operates one of the world’s most diverse networks of higher education institutions, with over 60,000 students in six countries and a global presence online. Leading UK-based institutions such as The University of Law, London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), Arden University, University Canada West, the University of Applied Sciences Europe, and the Berlin-based GISMA Business School are part of the group, which owns four universities and a wide network of language, business, and professional schools. As well as the UK and Germany, the group operates institutions in Canada, Ireland, Israel, and Singapore.
