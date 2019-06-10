TravellerPass, UAE’s biggest app based lifestyle platform for unlimited deals has been launched in India making Bangalore its first home. After 5 successful years in UAE with over 1 million customers, TravellerPass aims to be the one-stop app offering discounts for customers in India for dining, entertainment, wellness and shopping along with short term offers and packages which are available on the global platform.

TravellerPass currently has a presence in UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Entering India is an important part of their global expansion plan. “Our entry in India represents a significant step in our company’s aggressive global expansion strategy and we are excited to be part of India’s growing segment of the deals market,” said Matt Philips, Founder and CEO TravellerPass. He further added, “We are very confident of India becoming our next big market with its focus on the technological advancement and growing segment of mobile users and apps. We plan to enter 20 cities in India by 2021 after Bangalore, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.”

TravellerPass works on a subscription model and Indian customers can have access to all their offers for a promotional pricing of INR 999 for a period of one year. The TravellerPass app is available for all iOS and Android users. They will also have a WhatsApp helpline number for customers facing difficulties in registration, usage or redemption ensuring enhanced customer experience.

As a launch offer, one can download the app for free till the 30th of June 2019, simply by using the membership code 201906 to activate the complimentary membership for a year.

About IMC Corp

IMC Corp, an Integrated Marketing Communications company is one of the pioneers in specialized loyalty solutions and launched various loyalty initiatives in the Middle East. Traveller International was launched in 2014 as a deals platform for the residents and visitors to Dubai. This was further digitalized to a mobile app in 2015 as an innovative digital platform for discounts and deals while one explores the city. In less than 5 years, the number of customers grew to over a million.

TravellerPass has grown across the region over the years to the neighbouring countries such as, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with Egypt currently underway. India is a land of promising opportunities and launch of Bangalore will follow Mumbai and Delhi shortly as part of the global expansion strategy to reach 20 cities by 2021.

