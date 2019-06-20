Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv has launched some exciting offers on their Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard to make your monsoon season more vibrant. Customers planning on travelling during this season can now save on fuel costs by using their SuperCard.



Benefits of the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard



Enjoy amazing cashback offers

The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is a credit card like no other that gives you the power of 4 cards in 1. India’s first ever SuperCard comes with some unique features and benefits which will help you to save money every time you fill fuel in your car. To begin with, the card offers 10% cash back, up to Rs. 250 per month, on every fuel purchase that you make at any fuel pump in India. This feature itself will help you save up to Rs. 3,000/- every year. Apart from the cashback, the SuperCard also offers a Fuel surcharge waiver of up to Rs. 100 per month enabling you to save Rs. 1,200 additional every year. With the fuel prices escalating every month, these savings prove to be crucial when it comes to planning your travel budgets.

Savings on travel



If the savings on your fuel does not excite you, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is also packed with other exciting offers and features. The card welcomes every new user with a gift voucher of Rs. 500. Moreover, users who spend more than Rs. 50,000, get a complete waiver of the annual card fee of Rs. 500. The card also increases your savings every time you spend Rs. 1 lakh through the card by giving gift vouchers of up to Rs. 1,000. Be it fuel purchase, online shopping or paying your utility bills, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard warrants your savings.



Easy EMI options

Moreover, the card also comes loaded with some of the most distinctive features like interest-free loans for 90 days, EMI repayment option, pre-approved emergency loan and a zero-fraud liability cover. Repaying the interest-free loan availed through Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard (Credit Card) is extremely easy. You can repay the loan in 3 easy EMIs. As only a flat 2.5% processing fee is charged, making the EMIs super affordable.



So, apply for your Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard through a completely hassle-free online process and start planning your monsoon break.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in