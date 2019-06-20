Powerade
|
In-line with its endeavor to provide a spectrum of beverage choices to the consumers, Coca-Cola India has launched ‘Powerade’, a sports beverage that delivers quick hydration and powers athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Powerade will be endorsed by ace cricketer and athlete par excellence, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Powerade is also the official sports drink of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, owning the athlete training zones and Hydration Break during matches- "Powered by Powerade".
Arun Pandey, Chairman & MD Rhiti Group said, “We are thrilled in getting this association of two power brands coming together. Both brands complement each other. Wishing Powerade a very successful launch into the Indian market and looking forward to some exciting times ahead.”
Priced at INR 50/- for 500 ml PET, Powerade comes in refreshing Mountain Blast and Orange surge flavours. The sports drink has been developed alongside sports scientists. With no added sugar, Powerade will be an apt choice of hydration for the calorie conscious consumers.
Powerade is a global brand that delivers hydration and fuels athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Powerade has USD $2 billion annual sales and it is available in 80+ counties.
Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, SmartWater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverages. The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.
Kaveri Singh,
Arshya Harjani,
|Image Caption : Powerade, a new sports drink from Coca-Cola India ropes in Mahendra Singh Dhoni
