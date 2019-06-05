Dalmia Bharat Group
Sustainability has always been a way of life at Dalmia Bharat Group, and the company is globally ranked No 1 by CDP for business readiness to a low carbon transition. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its own capacity to ensure faster realization of SDGs near our manufacturing locations. In line with the SDG’s Dalmia Bharat Group is committed to green manufacturing and ensures minimum impact on environment right from procurement of the raw material, to manufacturing process and to the production of the final product.
‘’Additionally, the company is planning to build green energy projects of 40 MW, under fossil free electricity initiative. DBG is also a signatory to the WBCSD WASH at the Workplace Pledge which ensure that all our employees have access to high standards of Safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at the Workplace,’’ he added.
Dalmia Bharat Group (www.dalmiabharat.com) is a leading national player in India’s core manufacturing sector since 1939. With a turnover of over 10,000 crore it has a leadership position in Cement, Sugar, Refractories. A leader in specialty cements and the country’s largest producer of slag cement, Dalmia Bharat is the world’s greenest cement company. And a leader in Sustainability best practices set to global benchmarks. In generic sugar, the group caters to several marquee brands. It has an enduring and growing customer base in refractories.
