STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India), a subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), was named India’s ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ at the 17th edition of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards, held in New Delhi.



Extending hearty congratulations to STT GDC India on winning the award, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Global and domestic competition, rising real estate and power costs and shrinking IT budgets are causing today’s enterprises to look for alternatives to building their infrastructures, without increasing risk or sacrificing security. ST Telemedia GDC India leverages its heritage and extensive skills in the colocation data centre space to help enterprises develop road maps and blueprints that align their data centre architecture with business objectives. A key element to this is STT GDC India’s commitment to providing its customers with best-in-class data centre infrastructure, designed for maximum efficiency and security. This commitment enables its customers to meet its IT objectives, while providing new and improved ways of linking, working, and extending their business reach.”



Sumit Mukhija, CEO, STT GDC India said, “It’s an honor to be recognized as ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ by Frost & Sullivan. This award acknowledges our positive contribution and how we are fostering innovation while being committed to our customers. We are overwhelmed and privileged to be recognized as the company that provides best-in-class data centres and sets the benchmark for India’s data centre industry.”



STT GDC India has continued to help enterprises succeed in their digital transformation journey by providing facilities to help customers generate growth, cost efficiency, and business agility. With a portfolio of 15 data centres strategically located across 8 cities in India, the company provides facilities that are fully equipped to support the strong demand from global and local organizations seeking high quality, digital infrastructure. STT GDC India’s colocation services provide enterprises access to high-density data centres that support high-performance computing, interconnection to public clouds, and a platform to collaborate with their digital supply chain. STT GDC India’s colocation data centres provide 100% uptime, career neutrality, high network density, and state-of-the-art security solutions. The company’s commitment towards driving energy efficiency through green initiatives, such as the installation of green captive power generation systems and large scale deployments of Li-ion batteries for the UPS systems at its data centres is noteworthy.



STT GDC India has enhanced its digital focus by implementing the SCM dashboard, the document management system and various tools and policies that monitor its network and access, vastly enhancing its business productivity. The company has been outpacing industry growth and in the next 3 years, has projects underway across the country which will offer more than 200 MW of IT power. STT GDC India is a data centre partner that can commit business availability and a future-proof IT architecture that frees enterprises to concentrate on their core business.

About the Award

Frost & Sullivan’s India Digital Transformation Awards’ contenders were judged based on a variety of parameters that include revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, and efficacy of innovation process, product service, and positioning, among others. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the Awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.



About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

https://ww2.frost.com/



Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan & @Frost_MENASA (Hashtag: #fsictawardsindia)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/frostsullivan-measa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frostandsullivan.india.7

About STT Global Data Centres India Private limited

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) is a market-leading co-location service provider with the largest data centre footprint in the country. Operating since 2004, the company manages India’s largest raised floor area and critical IT load with 15 facilities across eight major cities and serves over 900 customers including many Fortune 500 companies. Its mission-critical solutions comprise best-of-breed platforms and vendors enabling the company to offer industry-leading uptime to customers. STT GDC India operates two of the country’s largest data centre facilities in Pune and Chennai, and its BKC Mumbai facility is the country’s only CEEDA Gold Certified holder. STT GDC India is a joint venture between ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Tata Communications. For more information, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.in



About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is a fast-growing data centre provider headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world’s major business markets of over 80 facilities across Singapore, China, India, Thailand and the UK, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers’ current and future colocation needs. For more details, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.com