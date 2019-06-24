Frost & Sullivan
STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India), a subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), was named India’s ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ at the 17th edition of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards, held in New Delhi.
Frost & Sullivan’s India Digital Transformation Awards’ contenders were judged based on a variety of parameters that include revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, and efficacy of innovation process, product service, and positioning, among others. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the Awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.
About STT Global Data Centres India Private limited
STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) is a market-leading co-location service provider with the largest data centre footprint in the country. Operating since 2004, the company manages India’s largest raised floor area and critical IT load with 15 facilities across eight major cities and serves over 900 customers including many Fortune 500 companies. Its mission-critical solutions comprise best-of-breed platforms and vendors enabling the company to offer industry-leading uptime to customers. STT GDC India operates two of the country’s largest data centre facilities in Pune and Chennai, and its BKC Mumbai facility is the country’s only CEEDA Gold Certified holder. STT GDC India is a joint venture between ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Tata Communications. For more information, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.in
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is a fast-growing data centre provider headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world’s major business markets of over 80 facilities across Singapore, China, India, Thailand and the UK, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers’ current and future colocation needs. For more details, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.com
Priya George, Corporate Communications – South Asia Frost & Sullivan, ,+91-9840355432 ,+91 (44) 66814414 , [email protected]
Viren Wadhwa, Director, Marketing and Communications STT GDC India, ,+91-9810077856
|Image Caption : Mr. Jatinder Singh Pabla, VP, Sales, STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited, receiving the ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ award from Mr. Umesh Mehta, CIO, Jubilant Life Sciences, in the presence of Mr. Apalak Ghosh, Industry Manager, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan
