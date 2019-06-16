Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The monsoon season is one of the best times to go for a one-day hike or a multiple-day trekking excursion as it helps you explore and enjoy nature at its best. While adventure enthusiasts plan for adequate trekking gear, food supplies, first aid and other requirements, there is also a growing trend of insuring treks to secure the trip against mishaps. Trekkers today, understand the importance and the need for a good trek cover in case they face any travel emergency.



Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv is an ideal partner to help you navigate this monsoon trek season easily and fulfill your specific travel needs at an affordable premium. For instance, you can avail the Trek Cover from Bajaj Finserv at just Rs. 699 and get coverage upto Rs. 15,000. Some of the benefits include 24/7 card blocking assistance in case of wallet theft or loss, complementary personal accident cover during the trek period, emergency travel and hotel assistance, a replacement smartphone on temporary basis to contact your family in case of a trekking crisis and more.



Take a look at some of the features of this Trek Cover Pocket Insurance in detail. You can avail emergency travel assistance for hotel stay and conveyance in case of a trekking crisis for upto Rs. 1 lakh in India. You can also get emergency cash advance up to Rs. 5,000 in case you are stranded.

You can block all your credit cards and debit cards with just one phone call if you lose your wallet or someone steals it. The toll-free contact number for this service is 1800-419-4000. You can also get your PAN Card replaced for free and in a hassle-free manner.

In case you meet with an accident, you can get a complementary insurance cover of upto Rs. 1.5 lakhs. This coverage is also applicable if you meet with an accident while indulging in some adventure sports.

You can also avail emergency medical evacuation if the need arises.

The coverage also includes a one-year Travel Safe membership that offers several benefits. Planning your next monsoon trek is easier with Trek Cover from Bajaj Finserv. All you have to do is fill up the application form on the Bajaj Finserv website and then make the premium amount payment online in an instant. You can also check out other pocket insurance products like Road Trip Cover, Solo Traveller Cover, Domestic Holiday Cover and more according to your specific need.

