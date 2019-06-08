Rainbow Group of Hospitals launched the first-of-its-kind exclusive Children’s Cardiac Care Center – Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute on Saturday 8th June 2019 at Plot No. 22, Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana at 11:00 am. With nearly 2 decades of rich experience in pediatric super speciality healthcare services, Rainbow Group has crossed yet another milestone of launching a dedicated hospital to offer Comprehensive Cardiac Care. Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute is poised to function under the surveillance of the best pediatric cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons using the state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities and nursing care.



On the occasion of the Launching Ceremony, a special Press Meet was organized at the Auditorium, Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The directors of the cardiac institute and core team of doctors comprising of Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Dr. K. Nageswara Rao and Dr. Tapan Kumar Dash interacted with media during the Press Meet.



Speaking on the occasion Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Director – Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, said, “At Rainbow, we can listen to every beat of children’s tiniest hearts. We are indeed proud to say that no one knows children like we do. The world-class institute will provide comprehensive evaluation and treatment of patients with congenital cardiac disorders. We feel privileged to have India’s best pediatric cardiologists, pediatric cardiac surgeon well supported by pediatric cardiac anesthetist and pediatric cardiac intensivist at the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) of Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute who have experience in managing children with complex cardiac disorders. The goal of heart institute is to ensure high quality of life and outcome for children with cardiac diseases. We believe the tiniest hearts deserve the greatest care!”

Sharing his happiness, Dr. K. Nageswara Rao, Director – Pediatric Cardiac Services, Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute said, “Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute offers specialized care for children with heart ailments and congenital cardiac issues. Our expert pediatric cardiologists ensure complete care for the tiny patients. We provide best-in-class healthcare services both for in-patients and outpatients. Our hospital is unique in the country to conceptualize complete paediatric cardiac care from fetus to adult with congenital heart defuse. Our team had got specialists to deal with fetal interventions, athlete screening childhood obesity, heart failure and GUCH patients. Now many small babies can undergo catheterizations processors using our own device called “KOWAR – MFO”. Our team of doctors use real-time three-dimensional echocardiography and advanced fetal cardiology equipment to generate an accurate diagnosis for all forms of complex congenital heart diseases among children.”



Briefing the media representatives, Dr. Tapan Kumar Dash, –Director – Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery, Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute said, “Cardiac care for infants and children is indeed a challenge. We surpass such challenges every day at Rainbow with the support of highly trained cardiothoracic surgeons and staff. Our heart surgeons offer customized care that encompasses the special needs of infants, children, and teens, and more importantly, we provide solace to patients’ families. The cardiothoracic surgery team provide the best medical care for children before, during, and after surgeries. Our surgeons are experienced in performing highly complex surgeries with results comparable to the best centres of world. We also have the best team of paediatric intensivists managing post operation of neonates. We are in fact delighted to declare that at Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, we are bringing everything a tiny heart needs, under one roof.”

About Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute

Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute (RCHI) is a stand-alone specialized 110-bedded hospital and is dedicated to offer comprehensive cardiac care for children with heart problems. RCHI aspires to bring a positive change in lives of children with heart diseases across the country and the globe. To expand its horizons, Rainbow Group has started this exclusive heart centre and aims to provide a comprehensive treatment for children with congenital and other cardiac issues. Backed by the expertise of Rainbow Children's Hospitals and driven by a formidable team of cardiac experts, RCHI offers only the best for the children. The goal of the heart institute is to ensure high quality of life and outcome for children with cardiac diseases. We believe that “the tiniest hearts deserve the greatest care!”