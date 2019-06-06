Two of Bengaluru’s most popular hotels – Conrad Bengaluru and Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield, developed by the Prestige Group – India’s biggest developer, were recently awarded the much sought-after and globally celebrated FIABCI World PRIX D’EXCELLENCE Awards 2019.



A record 35 of the world’s best property developments were conferred with the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2019 at a gala and glittering ceremony at Golden Palace in Moscow, Russia, on 31 May 2019. This ceremony was held in conjunction with the convening of the 70th FIABCI World Congress and attended by 400 real estate dignities from all over the world.



Commenting on this momentous occasion, FIABCI World President, Assen Makedonov of Bulgaria said, “These excellent property developments are already the best projects in their own respective countries, and they have now won at the international level. This unique award is given to the real estate projects that embody excellence in all disciplines involved in their creation, to make the world a better place to live, work and enjoy.”



Celebrating this victory, Ms. Uzma Irfan – Director, Prestige Group said, “We are extremely happy to receive this award for both our hotel properties, and thank FIABCI for this honour! The hospitality industry is a dynamic one with the needs of the clientele constantly changing. Moreover, we are dealing across a spectrum of clients with varied needs. At Prestige, it has been our constant endeavor to stay one step ahead of changing market dynamics and create benchmarks in the hospitality sector in South India. Bangalore being a tech hub is a city for business travellers and as a developer, we have capitalized on the business convention traffic. For us, the segment of corporate travel and MICE contributes significantly, and is a major driver for the year-on-year growth of our hospitality portfolio.”



“The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre includes a hi-tech convention centre which can seat up to 2200+ people while Conrad Bengaluru offers one of the largest meeting and event spaces in the city’s CBD area. With a robust inflow of both tourists and business travellers to the city, these properties have become a game changer within the existing hospitality market,” she added.

About the FIABCI World PRIX D’EXCELLENCE Awards 2019



The entire marking process involves two steps – first by the Judges and then by an Oversight Panel, involving 58 Judges from more than 35 countries in total.



The call-for-entry begins in July and ends on 21st December each year. The submitted projects are judged not only on their architecture, design and construction, but also on their impact on the community and environment, and their financial and marketing success.



These awards help create an extraordinary synergy in promoting knowledge and networking within the real estate industry. It is projected that by 2050, about 2.5 billion more people will inhabit our cities and nearly 70% of the world’s population will be living in urban areas. This urban growth represents greater challenges for our urban centres, and the property industry has a responsibility to contribute to the solutions.



About Conrad Bengaluru



Soaring 24 stories above Bengaluru’s Central Business District and offering unparalleled views of the landmark Ulsoor Lake, Conrad Bengaluru, which is owned by Prestige Group and managed by Hilton, is located on Kensington Road, providing excellent accessibility to prime business, technology, art and entertainment districts. Featuring 285 luxurious guestrooms including 21 suites, Conrad Bengaluru offers five eclectic dining and bar experiences (Caraway Kitchen, Tiamo, Mikusu, Indian Durbar and The Lobby Brew), signature Conrad Spa, one of the largest meeting and event spaces in the city (17,000 sft of space including a 7,610 sft Grand Ballroom, a junior ballroom, six meeting rooms and a boardroom), a 24-hour fitness center and an outdoor temperature – controlled infinity pool overlooking the expanse of the city, as well as a dedicated kids’ pool. In addition, they boast of an award-winning best-in-class team known for its intuitive service and superlative experiences.



About Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield



Spread across 8.5 acres of land, this 360-room property within Prestige Shantiniketan, in the heart of Bengaluru’s IT hub – Whitefield, features, 39 suites, stylish interiors and panoramic views of the Garden City. It also offers the Sheraton brand’s signature amenities and facilities like Shine Spa for Sheraton™, Sheraton Club Lounge, Sheraton Fitness and Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience.

