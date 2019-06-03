PokerBaazi, India’s most trusted online Poker platform is all set to launch India’s biggest high-value tournament, The Value Bomb. A unique event with mind-boggling numbers and unreal value for money, it is scheduled to take place from 5th – 9th June 2019.

The Value Bomb tournament is set to feature 4 starting flights. Each flight will feature a buy-in amount of INR 2500 and will allow unlimited re-entries. A single investment of INR 2500 gives players a shot at this 1 Crore guaranteed Multi-day event along with a chance to take home some serious money. The Value Bomb will be open for players of all stakes and kinds and will feature a hefty prize pool to the tune of 4000x the investment.

The first four days of the multi-day tournament will play host to one starting flight each, including one Turbo format (Flight 1D June 8th). The players will have an option of playing every flight if they intend to, and upon qualifying numerous times will be taking forward only their biggest stack. The final prize pool will be announced on June 9th at 1:00 PM.

The Founder & CEO of PokerBaazi, Mr. Navkiran Singh remarked, “PokerBaazi has always strived to be a user-friendly platform that engages players in various activities which is why we always try to come up with these events. With the launch of the Value Bomb we look forward to engage our audience into more thrilling playtime combined with guaranteed returns. With this 1 Crore guaranteed multi-day event, we hope to create ripples amongst the poker fans across the country.”

PokerBaazi constantly works towards pushing boundaries and creating new benchmarks by introducing exciting features, formats and events for the players. The continual support shown by the online poker circuit in India has played a vital role in motivating the company to come up with bigger and better events. In the past with many successful events, namely, ‘MoneyMaker’, ‘GameChanger’ and PokerBaazi Premier League, the company has succeeded in taking the Poker experience to great heights by providing a safe, secure and trusted platform to compete and get awarded.

About PokerBaazi

PokerBaazi is the brain-child of a young, energetic and dynamic team of five co-founders and passionate poker players, commenced in the year 2014. The platform constantly innovates and strives to provide the best gaming experience to Indian players, which sometimes rivals the International counterparts. PokerBaazi has witnessed huge growth and is expected to reach more gaming enthusiasts in the coming years. Gaming with PokerBaazi is seamless with hassle-free withdrawals. The platform hosts several tournaments which have succeeded in setting up a new standard for every online gaming website.