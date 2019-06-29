PNG Jewellers, a brand that embodies values, trust, and who are strong believers of innovation have partnered with Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, to retail Forevermark diamonds across all their stores in India.



Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds, while PNG Jewellers is known for its high standards of precision and quality in crafting their diamond jewellery. The synergy of these two brands has brought about an ideal collaboration over the past few years to offer hallmark diamond jewellery with the assurance of having the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.



To highlight this partnership, PNG Jewellers have curated an exclusive line of jewellery called the ‘Fab5’ that are crafted with beautiful Forevermark diamonds. Each diamond has a unique inscription number, assuring you that it is genuine natural and untreated. The collection comprises of exquisite sets of rings, earrings, pendants, tanmaniyas (mangalsutra pendant) and bracelets, which are affordably priced.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers said, “It gives us immense pleasure to have partnered with Forevermark across all our stores. Like Forevermark’s stringent diamond selection process, every piece of PNG Jewellery undergoes a series of processes, thereby ensuring that we offer only the best of diamond jewellery to our customers. Knowing that less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are eligible to become Forevermark, we take pride in designing some of the most beautiful diamond jewellery. Using Forevermark diamonds in our latest Fab5 collection, has not only enhanced the sparkle of each piece but will strengthen the credibility and trust with our customers. This collection is easy on the pocket and offers 5 major adornments for everyday wear.”



Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India said, “Forevermark is proud to have enhanced the partnership with PNG Jewellers by associating across all their stores. We only collaborate with retailers who are not only passionate about diamonds as we are, but also meet the brand’s stringent criteria of business, social and environmental integrity. With a heritage of over 187 years, PNG is one of the most reputed jewellers in the country. This association is a milestone for Forevermark, and we look forward to a long-standing relationship with PNG Jewellers. The launch of the Fab5 collection is the beginning of this journey.”



The FAB5 collection will be available for customers across all stores of PNG Jewellers. For further details visit www.forevermark.com and www.pngjewellers.com

