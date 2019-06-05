The MSME sector is at the heart of Make in India initiative and to ensure that these businesses flourish, credit support to the sector is of utmost importance. As a business owner, having sufficient finance equals ample working capital, which is an indicator of your business’ short-term liquidity. Your business’ working capital is thus the fuel that helps it grow and keeps your supply chain running. In a nutshell, it’s indispensable.



While availing funding may seem difficult, you can secure ample financing quickly from Bajaj Finserv on a collateral-free basis. The Bajaj Finserv Business Loan is a versatile solution that offers a substantial amount on flexible terms, making it ideal for all your working capital needs. Here’s why Bajaj Finserv’s Business Loan is the ideal financial solution to bridge any working capital gaps.



Obtain up to Rs.30 lakh without pledging collateral

Whether you need finance to purchase raw materials, secure inventory, hire more employees or liaison with other companies, you can obtain the required amount through a single Bajaj Finserv Business Loan.



This loan is especially useful if your business operates in the service sector, as it can be difficult to identify an asset that you can pledge as collateral. This Bajaj Finserv offering absolves you of this worry because you can get financing of up to Rs.30 lakh without pledging any asset as security.



Borrow money in parts as per your business’ needs

Since working capital needs are often ad-hoc and erratic, it makes sense to have a loan that’s as versatile as your needs. The Flexi Loan facility that Bajaj Finserv offers lets you borrow from your total sanction in parts, on the go. Each time you withdraw you pay interest only on the amount you use. Moreover, you can repay what you borrow anytime you want to and redraw funds too. Further, when your liquidity level rises, you can prepay your loan at no extra charge.



Reduce monthly installments by up to 45%

When you opt for the Flexi Loan facility you get access to a convenient repayment system as well. You can choose to pay interest-only EMIs through the tenor and pay the principal only at the end of the term, lowering your EMIs by up to 45%. Therefore, you can manage your business’ cash flow better and pump more funds into your business without worrying about servicing hefty EMIs. Once you achieve your targets, you’re likely to have ample funds to repay the principal with ease.



Plan your finances with a range of online calculators

If math and accounting is not your forte, do not worry. From planning for repayment with the working capital loan EMI calculator to know your savings under the GST regime with the GST calculator, Bajaj Finserv makes it possible for you to make decisions in seconds. Simply feed the data into the calculators and get results instantly. Based on this information you can then take smart decisions regarding matters such as the length of your tenor.



Get financing in just 24 hours

Bajaj Finserv promises you a hassle-free borrowing experience. You can apply for your loan with just 2 supporting documents and enjoy approval in just 24 hours! Once your application is approved, disbursal takes no time at all.

To obtain this loan as quickly as possible, be sure to check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv. Doing so allows you to apply using customised deals and expedites disbursal as well.

