Pearl Academy, India’s leading institute of design, fashion, business and media has collaborated with Global University Systems (GUS), an international network of higher education institutions. With this new collaboration, students of Pearl Academy will now get access to an increased set of international opportunities and global exposure ranging across exchange programs, professional development courses, knowledge sharing forums, collaborative research projects, access to prominent seminars and conferences etc. as a part of their holistic educational development.



With its presence in Europe, UK, Canada and South Asia, GUS is known to provide high standards of student experience and training across various fields. This association will entail sharing of global best practices in areas such as curriculum design, academic governance, student & faculty training programs and other related activities, development of campus infrastructure and use of technology to facilitate knowledge exchange between students across countries. Both Pearl Academy and GUS will jointly develop activities and curriculums to enhance their academic and research capabilities for mutual benefit.



Commenting on the collaboration, Aaron Etingen, CEO of Global University Systems said “We are very proud to be associated with Pearl Academy, a leader in creative education. Both the institutions work towards a shared vision of providing students with rich academic experience and a global outlook. We look forward to empowering young minds and fulfilling their academic ambitions.”

Prof. Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy mentioned, “At Pearl, we understand the importance of global exposure and experience in today’s world and hence have partnered with some of the most prominent universities and institutes across the world. Over the past 26 years, Pearl has worked relentlessly to become one of the pioneers in creative education in India. We look forward to this collaboration with GUS, and are confident that this partnership will enrich our students’ learning experiences and equip them further to take up global challenges.”

About Pearl Academy



Pearl Academy, India’s leading institution in design, fashion, business, and media has been a catalyst for success of the students across creative industries for 26 years. Pearl Academy offers over 30 uniquely designed under-graduate, post-graduate and professional development programs through its campuses in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, and Mumbai. Its reputation of preparing ‘Industry ready’ professionals has been recognized by leading fashion, retail and design brands, which has helped in establishing a healthy track record of over 95 per cent placement for the last three years. Its path-breaking alliances with renowned organizations such as the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Association of Designers of India (ADI), and Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) have ensured that its faculty and students get exclusive access to ‘industry in the classroom’.



The institution was ranked as the best private fashion college in India for the fifth consecutive year by India Today – MDRA, Outlook – Drshti and The Week – Hansa survey. Pearl Academy has been awarded the ‘Best Design Institute in India’ by industry body ASSOCHAM for four years in a row from 2016-2019. It is the only Indian institute to feature in Business of Fashion’s Top 25 Global Fashion School Rankings (Graduate) in 2017 and has been recognized as a Great Indian Institute 2018 by Forbes and Great Place to Study. The Jaipur campus of the Academy was ranked as one of the most beautiful college campuses in India by India Today. The institution was also awarded as ‘Best Education Brands 2017’ in Fashion Design Category by The Economic Times.



Pearl Academy is also closely associated with renowned global institutions such as Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), UK; University of Derby, UK; Torrens University, Australia; Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, US; Domus Academy, Italy; Media Design School, New Zealand among many others. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com



About Global University Systems



Global University Systems (GUS) owns and operates one of the world’s most diverse networks of higher education institutions, with over 60,000 students in six countries and a global presence online. Leading UK-based institutions such as The University of Law, London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), Arden University, University Canada West, the University of Applied Sciences Europe, and the Berlin-based GISMA Business School are part of the group, which owns four universities and a wide network of language, business, and professional schools. As well as the UK and Germany, the group operates institutions in Canada, Ireland, Israel, and Singapore.