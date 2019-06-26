Personal Care emerged as the fastest growing category

Over 6 lakh shipments being delivered per day with support from its network of 12500 Kirana stores

Key Highlights

9 million items sold

2.3 lakh orders during Early Access

4.8 lakh new customers on the platform

Personal Care was the fastest growing category

1.35 million products picked from Roadster

The 10th edition of Myntra’s flagship End of Reason Sale, concluded last night with over 2.2 million customers ordering over 9 million items in the biggest fashion carnival in the country to date.

Myntra witnessed a 3X rise in traffic to its platform over a normal day and registered over 7100 orders per minute at peak. T-shirts were the most popular product among men, with 1.45 million units sold, while kurtis were a favourite among women, who shopped for over 1.05 million units. The Libas Gold Kurti was the most sold item with over 10,000 units. Personal Care emerged as the fastest growing category during this sale. Roadster, Myntra’s biggest in-house brand was the most popular brand selling over 1.35 million products. One in every three customers was a member of Myntra’s Loyalty Program, Myntra Insiders, and contributed about 42% to the overall sale.

Speaking on the success of EORS-10, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “We have just concluded the 10th and biggest edition of EORS to date, witnessing orders for over 9 million items, placed by over 2 million customers. The current edition also processed a staggering 7100 orders per minute at peak. We have so far acquired 4.8 lakh new customers and a significant portion of the sales came from tier 2 and 3 cities. With 12,500 Kirana stores under the MENSA network supporting last mile deliveries, we have been delivering over 6 lakh shipments per day. EORS is the only industry event that offers value to customers through its innovative concepts such as early access, price reveal and the wide selection and we are confident that we will keep this momentum going with new innovations, in the editions to come.”

About Myntra and Jabong

Myntra and Jabong are India's leading platforms for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart group, Myntra and Jabong bring together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra and Jabong are today the preferred shopping destination in the country.