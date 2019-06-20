The nation’s biggest fashion bonanza, Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, is arriving, welcoming 32 million potential customers and providing them a one of a kind opportunity to up their fashion quotient. The 10th and biggest edition of the mega sale event is scheduled to be held from June 21 to 24, bringing with it over eight lakh styles, from over 3000 domestic and international brands, at attractive prices.

The sale offers shoppers the opportunity to pick their favourite merchandise, accessories, beauty products, home décor and more, at the best possible prices. Some of the leading brands to look out for, include, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Forever 21, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack & Jones, Flying Machine, Marks & Spencer and Mango, along with Myntra’s private brands, such as Roadster, HRX, ‘All About You’, ‘House of Pataudi’, ‘Mast and Harbour’, among others.

In order to offer the best online shopping experience to its customers, Myntra has set up 5 first of its kind Experience Centres in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, to offer a host of value-added services, such as flexible pickup and drop, instant returns, trial room and alterations of products. This special service has been designed to greatly enhance customer experience and will be available round the year and expects to witness high footfalls during EORS. Under the ‘Myntra Extended Network Through Store Activation’ (MENSA) program, the company has also expanded its Kirana network, to over 12,500 stores to manage 70% of the deliveries for EORS 10.

Speaking about EORS, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “The 10th edition of EORS will be the biggest ever with over 2.2 million unique customers. We expect over 5.5 lakh customers to shop on Myntra for the first time and have launched 5 experience centres to provide value-added services ahead of the sale. While we are focused on providing the best experience to our customers, we are also delighted to be making our kirana network partners successful and providing them an opportunity to scale deliveries by up to 4x during the sale. We expect over 8 million products to be ordered for EORS 10 with the platform geared to handle a whopping twelve thousand orders per minute at peak.”

Tier II and III cities and towns will be an important area of focus for Myntra, with around 50% of the sales expected to be generated from these regions. For this edition, Myntra’s sale preview known as Price Reveal will begin at 08:00 pm on June 18 up to 07:00 pm on June 20, giving shoppers enough time to wishlist their favourite products. ‘Early Access’ will also begin at the same time, allowing shoppers to make purchases during the price reveal period itself, by paying a fixed fee so they don’t miss losing their favourite products to the rush, once the sale opens up to the nation.

Myntra has also launched 3 exciting games on its platform to engage customers ahead of the sale and enable them to play and win exciting gifts or get Insider Points that can be redeemed during the sale. One of the games, ‘Book Cricket’, is inspired from a favorite pass time among students in the 90’s, where they huddled in groups to play the game by opening a book at random, to score runs based on the page numbers. Another game, Myngo, tests the player’s ability to identify displayed objects or logo’s, within 5 seconds, using subtle hints given in phrases.

Additional offers include, 10% Instant discount on using HDFC cards with a minimum spend of Rs. 3000 and 10% cashback on PhonePe. Myntra has also partnered with PayZapp and Liva for this edition of the sale.

About Myntra and Jabong

Myntra and Jabong are India's leading platforms for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart group, Myntra and Jabong bring together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra and Jabong are today the preferred shopping destination in the country.

