The India SME Conclave & Awards 2019 has appointed Mohit Bharatiya its brand ambassador. The country’s apex platform on SMEs announced this at the two-day Conclave in Mumbai on June 26. The India SME Conclave and Awards 2019 is organised to empower and honor small and medium sector businesses and create multiple trading opportunities in the sector.



Mohit Bharatiya is well regarded as a self-made man who started from a small trading business in Zaveri Bazar and went onto becoming a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician. Known for his vision and leadership, Bharatiya recently concluded a seven-year tenure as the National President of the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). A President of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai, Bharatiya heads the KBJ Group, a business group dedicated to gems and jewellery.



Appointment of a young leader as its brand ambassador, the India SME Conclave has sent out a strong message of empowerment to young entrepreneurs. "We are extremely proud to have Shri Mohit Bharatiya as the Brand Ambassador of the Conclave. He is a trend setter and a commendable example of youth seeking to create positive changes in the society. While it is admirable to build a successful business, his passion for social and environmental causes makes him a leader par excellence," said Kailash Singh, Chief Organiser of India SME Conclave & Awards 2019 and Managing Director of Tefla’s.



Said Mohit Bharatiya, “I feel honoured to receive this recognition, but more than that I’m happy that the contribution of the youth is being recognized by industries and society in general. I’m sure this will encourage more Indian youth to lead from the front in causes of business, environment and society.”



The Bombay Industries Association (BIA) also has high praise for Mohit Bharatiya. Said Prasanna Dongre, the President of BIA, "Mohit Bharatiya’s ability to leverage business activities to address social issues is remarkable. With Bharatiya, we hope for increased participation of youth leaders in political and socio-economic fields which is key overall growth of the country. In Mohit Bharatiya, we have a futuristic leader the SME sector can look up to."



The two day event at Renaissance Mumbai Hotel & Convention Centre, India SME Conclave & Awards 2019 witnessed the attendance of influential personalities, entrepreneurs and newsmakers from several industries and sectors. Bharatiya spoke at the Conclave’s opening day to a gathering of a large number of SME players.



https://www.indiasmeconclave.com/

http://www.mohitbharatiya.com