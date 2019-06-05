Diamond markets are under pressure as profit margins have tightened and the trade war with China has fueled uncertainty. US jewelry sales are robust, but the midstream is not profitable enough to support a sustainable supply chain.



The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat diamonds fell 0.7% in May and is down 1.7% since the beginning of the year.



RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) May Year to date

Jan. 1 to Jun. 1 Year on year

Jun. 1, 2018, to Jun. 1, 2019 RAPI 0.30 ct. -3.7% -9.4% -15.8% RAPI 0.50 ct. -1.7% -2.9% -5.9% RAPI 1 ct. -0.7% -1.7% -3.4% RAPI 3 ct. -4.0% -9.8% -13.6%