Premium German brand METZ has launched android 8.0 Smart TVs today in India on Amazon.in. The newly launched TV comprises of 32 inch (M32E6) HD Ready Android 8.0 Infinity Screen TV @ 12999, 40 inch (M40E6) Full HD Android 8.0 Infinity Screen TV @ 20999, 50 inch (M50G2) 4K UHD Android 8.0 Infinity Screen TV @36999 and 55 inch (M55G2) 4K UHD Android 8.0 Infinity Screen TV @ 42999.



The newly launched TVs are Google Certified Android and are known for their remarkable features including German Technology, premium Aesthetics, Bezel-less Infinity Screen, high resolution, millions of apps from Google play store, YouTube, Hot star, Netflix, and many more such attributes.



Speaking on the occasion Mr. Norbert Kotzbauer, CEO, METZ Germany & Mr. Victor Wan, MD, METZ India said, “We are happy to launch 4 SKU today on Amazon. in. Our products are characterized by incredible German engineering and are simple to operate. Our products are also known for their latest smart functions that allow unlimited entertainment in the living room.”



Speaking about the launch Garima Gupta, Category Leader – Televisions, Amazon India (Designation) said, “We are excited to partner with METZ to bring their Android 8.0 Smart TVs for our customers on Amazon.in. With this partnership, we continue to build a strong portfolio of televisions offering vast selection, great value, fast doorstep delivery and unparalleled shopping experience.”



With the aim of enchanting its customers by its marvel of engineering, performance and durability, METZ, the premium German brand, acquired by Skyworth in 2015, and is all set to unveil its premium range LED TVs. METZ brand range of UHD, OLED with the advanced technology of AI will be made available online on Amazon.in in India.

Meeting the aspirations of Indian customers for latest technology products at best value will be the Hallmark of METZ brand in India.



Product Portfolio



Model Number Size Category Key Features MOP M32E6 32" Android TV (8.0 Version) Android 8.0 Version, Google Assistant, Google Play, YouTube 12999 M40E6 40" Android TV (8.0 Version) Android 8.0 Version, Google Assistant, Google Play, YouTube 20999 M50G2 50" 4K Android TV (8.0 Version) Android 8.0 Version, 4K, Google Assistant, Google Play, Netflix, YouTube 36999 M55G2 55" 4K Android TV (8.0 Version) Android 8.0 Version, 4K, Google Assistant, Google Play, Netflix, YouTube 42999



About METZ



Established in 1938, METZ has been one of the longest established consumer electronics companies in Germany, and has dominated Europe for over eight decades. Ever since its inception METZ emerged far ahead by delivering contemporary designs as well as latest customer-friendly technology that was of the highest quality. Little wonder that METZ as a brand has earned its coveted position of being ‘the pride of millions of households’ in not only in Germany, but in entire Europe as well.