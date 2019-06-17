Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal signed three agreements in France with Universite de Lille on June 7, 2019. MAHE Vice Chancellor, Dr H Vinod Bhat and Lille President, Prof. Jean-Christophe Camart, agreed to foster student exchange across all disciplines and bring about cooperation among the School of Medicine, ULille and the Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal/Mangalore with the Inter University Cooperation Agreement.



Under the Agreement, the two Universities will work together to achieve research, teaching programmes in common, staff exchanges, student exchanges, mobility of doctoral and postdoctoral students, promotion of seminars and colloquia.



KMC Manipal/Mangalore and the School of Medicine at Lille agree towards exchange of medical students and staff, publishing joint publications, mobility of graduates and post graduates in the fields of healthcare, teaching and research.



The Student Exchange Agreement covers student exchanges in widespread disciplines of mutual interest for a semester or two at the partner university. ULille and MAHE have agreed to exchange maximum of 10 students each university year covering first, second and third cycles of degree.



The students will be selected for the exchange programme based on the respective guidelines as put forth in the Agreement and they will be exempted from paying admission, tuition and examination fees.



Dr. Raghu Radhakrishnan, Director of International Relations, MAHE, Pr. Francois- Olivier Seys, Vice President for International Relations, Pr. Kathleen O’Connor, Vice President for International Development, Mrs Pauline Ravinet, and Vice President for European Affairs, Prof. Didier Gosset, Dean of Medicine, ULille and Mr. Philippe Cordonnier, Managing Director for International Relations were present.



