Financial planning is a crucial part of any individual’s life – be it salaried or self-employed. Every financial decision that you take needs to be based on certain life goals one intends to fulfill.

The objective is to build a strong financial base for your retirement, planning for your kid’s wedding or higher education, buying a bigger property, international travel, etc. Its purpose is to decide a financial path and eventually formulate a plan, which will help you, reach them.

Traditionally, investors look at a proportionate mix of financial products like equities, mutual funds, fixed deposits, gold, etc. Depending on your career path and financial goals you need to implement a financial plan, which would help you, chart out your life.

The recent cut in repo rate announced by the RBI has resulted in volatility in the market. For those looking for safe and guaranteed returns, what better place to invest than in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

You might choose to build an aggressive portfolio, which would fetch you higher returns, but your principal amount might be at risk. Or you might choose to build a safe portfolio to ensure the safety of your principal amount, but it may give you extremely low returns. The ideal way to balance out your portfolio is by investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. It is the ideal product that not only guarantees the safety of your money but also ensures higher returns to the investors.



Guaranteed Returns



Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the highest rated FD products in India. It has the highest credibility ratings of FAAA by CRISIL, and MAAA by ICRA. These ratings indicate a reliable company background and guaranteed returns to investors. Bajaj Finance is also one of the few company FDs that gives assured high returns to the investors.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit provides a rewarding interest rate of 8.60%, which can go up to 8.95%. Not only that, Bajaj Finance also offers 0.35% over and above the regular interest rate for senior citizens. The stability of Bajaj Finance FD along with one of the highest interest rates in the market makes it a must have financial product in your portfolio.



Hassle-free investment process

Moreover, the minimum deposit required to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is Rs. 25,000. You no longer have to wait to accumulate a larger corpus and start investing anytime. Before investing any amount, you could also use the Fixed Deposit Calculator, a unique tool developed by Bajaj Finance that helps you to evaluate your returns well in advance. This tool gives you a clear picture on your returns and helps you plan your finances in a better way. You will also save up on your time by applying for the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit in a completely hassle-free online process.



Your financial planning needs an investment portfolio which is well balanced from returns and safety perspective. Looking at this scenario, it is ideal to have Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit as a part of your portfolio. Click here to start investing.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in