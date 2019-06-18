Apollo Hospitals

Dr. Anil D’Cruz is the first Indian to hold the position of President Elect, Union International for Cancer Control, Geneva

With over 33 years of experience, Dr. Anil D’Cruz was the Ex. Director and Chief of Head Neck Services at Tata Memorial Hospital Apollo Hospitals announced today that renowned senior Oncologist, Dr. Anil K. D’Cruz has joined the group as Director, Oncology – Apollo Hospitals, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. A well-recognized global leader, clinician, researcher and teacher in Head and Neck Oncology, Dr. Anil K. D’Cruz brings with him over 33 years of experience in the field of cancer. Dr. D’Cruz will drive Apollo Hospitals’ efforts in the fight against cancer, focussing on providing and overseeing care and treatment for patients suffering from cancer of the head and neck, oral and laryngeal cancer as well as cancer affecting the thyroid, parathyroid and salivary glands. Dr. D’Cruz has undergone special training for head and neck surgery at the Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, New York, Laser Surgery at Vanderbilt University, USA and speech rehabilitation at Indianapolis, USA.



Dr. Anil D’Cruz said, “I am extremely happy to come on board Apollo Hospitals and lead their oncology program. Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront in bringing the latest cutting-edge medical technology to the country for the benefit of cancer patients and I am pleased to join hands with Apollo in their mission against cancer. While I will be primarily based out of Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, I shall be working across Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi to take forward our Chairman Dr Prathap C. Reddy’s healing mission.”



Awarded the Honorary FRCS from the Royal College of Surgeons, London, Dr. D’Cruz is the first Indian to hold the prestigious post of President Elect (2018-2020) and President (2020-2022) of the Union International for Cancer Control, Geneva, Switzerland which is the largest cancer organisation globally committed to the cause of cancer control. Prior to joining Apollo Hospitals, Dr. D’Cruz was Director of at Tata Memorial Hospital and Chief of Head Neck Services. He has held leadership positions and is on the board of numerous professional organisations, universities, research organisations and cancer institutions across the country and abroad. His landmark contribution on the management was neck nodes in oral cancer was awarded the prestigious plenary at the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2015. With more than 250 peer reviewed publications and chapters to his name, Dr. D’Cruz is on the Editorial Board of many reputed national and international journals.



Santosh Marathe, COO, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai said, “Our goal at Apollo Hospitals is to offer world-class health care that is accessible and affordable. Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai offers comprehensive precision technology for treatment of cancer by offering experienced multi-disciplinary consultants with organ specific protocols. The prevailing JCI accreditation ensures that best clinical practices & medical outcomes are sustained. We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anil D’Cruz to our team of experienced clinicians and are sure that cancer patients at Apollo Hospitals, will benefit from his experience and expertise and receive the best cancer care services.”

About Apollo Hospitals



It was in 1983 that Dr. Prathap Reddy made a pioneering endeavor by launching India’s first corporate hospital – Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Over the years Apollo Hospitals has established itself as home to the largest cardiac practice in India with over 160,000 cardiac surgeries. Apollo Hospitals is also the world’s largest private cancer care provider and runs the world’s leading solid organ transplant program.



As Asia’s largest and most trusted healthcare group, its presence includes over 10,000 beds across 71 Hospitals, 3000 Pharmacies, over 90 Primary Care and Diagnostic Clinics, 110 plus Telemedicine Centres and 80 plus Apollo Munich Insurance branches spanning the length and breadth of the Country.



As an integrated healthcare service provider with Health Insurance services, Global Projects Consultancy capability, over 15 medical education centres and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical Trials, epidemiological studies, stem cell & genetic research Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of new medical breakthroughs with the most recent investment being that of commissioning the first Proton Therapy Center across Asia, Africa, and Australia in Chennai, India. Every four days, the Apollo Hospitals Group touches a million lives, in its mission to bring healthcare of International standards within reach of every individual.



In a rare honor, the Government of India issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo's contribution, the first for a healthcare organization. Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010. For more than 30 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services, and cutting-edge technology. Our hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals globally for advanced medical services and research.



For further details, log onto: www.apollohospitals.com