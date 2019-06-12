International Brand Equity
International Brand Equity, the leading business, and brands magazine has announced its 4th annual “India Property Awards 2019 and Conference”, which will be held in The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru on Friday, 2nd August 2019. The theme for this year’s conference is “Indian Real Estate changing scenario with regulatory transformations.”
“The IBE India Property Awards and Conference is a conducive platform to exchange ideas regarding the initiatives that will enable this growth and we look forward to insightful conversations over the course of the event, said Suman Lata,” Editor in Chief, International Brand Equity, APAC and India.
International Brand Equity is a leading online brands magazine and publisher of the highly influential annual world’s Best brands and Breakthrough Brands reports. The firm organizes the world’s best brand awards, conferences, workshops, and seminars.
