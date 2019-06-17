Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the India Business Unit (IBU) as a new separate region — comprising India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan — to further accelerate progress and tap growth opportunities in this vast market. Additionally, Ranga Pothula is named managing director and general manager for the IBU to drive the next phase of growth. This move lowers the center of gravity and puts – more so than ever – the Infor customer at the pivot of all engagements, a shift that is aimed to enhance customer satisfaction and experience.

“India has long been a strategic market for Infor, one that is instrumental to the growth of our overall business. With an IPO in the cards, India and other regions need to fire on all cylinders,” said Charles Phillips, chief executive officer. “The new IBU is Infor's strategic response to the immense market opportunities afforded by digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, artificial intelligence and IoT in accelerating innovation across public and private sectors in India. Ranga is well-placed to lead this IBU into unprecedented growth – having been at the helm of both R&D and CoE services across multiple products, and growing global delivery services ten-fold under his charge in his two decades with Infor.”

This announcement reinforces Infor’s long-term commitment and investments in this market to date, with India today being the company’s top two largest locations in the world with over 3,000 people in the region.

Commenting on his new challenge, Ranga Pothula said, “Infor has a robust product innovation and growth roadmap that places a laser-sharp focus on delivering exacting customer demands for last-mile functionality specialized by industry. Furthermore, as digital transformation continues to sweep enterprise and SME businesses in India and beyond, Infor is well-positioned to deliver mission-critical business software in the cloud. I look forward to further scaling our IBU operations by sharpening focus on global delivery, servicing offerings, technology developments, and strengthening customer and partner relations.”

This year marks Ranga’s 22 years at Infor. During his tenure, Ranga played key roles in product development, delivery services, managed services (IMS) and has been responsible for global delivery services operations in India, the Philippines, Egypt and Poland over the past four years. Ranga was previously president of HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association 2016-2018), is APICS- and PMP-certified and a key member of Infor Hyderabad process improvement.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.



