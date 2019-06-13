Mumbai based Indian law firm M/s Solicis Lex has been expanding its operations rapidly on global map. It currently has an approx. strength of 150 Lawyers across 7 cities in India and having associates in 8 countries namely USA, Israel, China, UAE, UK, Bahrain, Canada and New Zealand. It is likely to expand to Australia, Japan and EU soon.

Advocate Smt. Priya Turakhia, wife of a Chartered Accountant, Shri Mahendra Turakhia has recently joined as the Partner of M/S SOLICIS LEX, Law Firm. Advocate Smt. Priya Turakhia, the mother of famous / renowned ‘Turakhia Brothers’, Serial Entrepreneurs who sold off Media.net, an ad-technology company, founded with personal investments in 2010, to Chinese Investors for a whopping US$900 million in August 2016. A consortium led by Zhiyong Zhang, Chairman of Beijing Miteno Communication Technology, bought the Company.

Advocate Shri Ameet Mehta, Founder & Partner of M/s Solicis Lex, is not only a Lawyer but also an Engineer and MBA Graduate and a student of Leeds University and London Business School.

The Law firm practices in Civil, Criminal, Immigration, RERA, Conveyance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Infrastructure, Media, Family Laws, IPR & Trademark, Consumer, Banking, Cyber Law, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Arbitration, Investment Banking, Direct & Indirect Tax Planning & Management, Wealth Preservation & Protection Services etc. The Law firm has consistently not only maintained but also enhanced its Goodwill and Brand in most of its areas of practice and has slowly moved up the ladder to increase their market share.

The trend of Indian and International Law Firms’ Mergers & Acquisitions and Diversification have been becoming more & more frequent with each passing year.

While India has seen many churning of Law Firms in recent times, Law Firms are considering merging / acquiring / diversifying to enhance the value of their firm and ensure its growth for their organization. Beyond due diligence, there is a hefty amount of inner searching and deliberation that is normally conducted before making any long-term commitment to / for a law firm.

