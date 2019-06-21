Frost & Sullivan concluded its 17th edition of India ICT Awards, in New Delhi yesterday. At the banquet this year, 41 awards were presented, under three major categories – Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, and Enterprise Telecom Services. The winners were recognized for demonstrating breakthrough best practices and setting global benchmarks for technologies expected to catalyze and transform industries in the future.
Addressing the august gathering, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “When ICT is driving transformation across verticals, we realize it is critical to highlight best practices and honor companies that have delivered excellence in the ICT sector. Frost & Sullivan’s India ICT Awards have continually identified and recognized the best-in-class companies that demonstrated exceptional performance in the sector. We hope that the recognition will encourage companies to strive for their best in growing the business and spur further achievements as they continue to push the boundaries of excellence.”
The Awards Banquet lauded companies for their exceptional growth and market strategies, product development abilities, competitive advancement skills, technology innovation, and dedicated customer focus. Frost & Sullivan’s rigorous measurement-based methodology and parameters to select the award recipients represent the best-in-class. The assessment process involved participation from industry experts and renowned names from the Indian ICT sector as the jury. The independent panel of judges and senior Frost & Sullivan spokespersons deliberated on the findings from the Frost & Sullivan analyst teams and finalized the winners.
The event witnessed participation from more than 100 CXOs, senior management, including investors, venture capitalists, members from regulatory bodies, and industry associations.
Recipients of the 2019 India ICT Awards
|S. No.
|Award Titles and Categories
|Award Recipients
|Enterprise Infrastructure
|1
|Contact Center Vendor of the Year
|Avaya India Private Limited
|2
|Workforce Engagement Vendor of the Year
|Verint
|3
|Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year
|Cisco
|4
|Unified Communications Vendor of the Year
|Cisco
|5
|Unified Communications Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|6
|Managed Video Surveillance Provider of the Year
|Cattleya Technosys
|7
|SDWAN Platform Provider of the Year
|Versa Networks
|8
|Enterprise Mobility Management Provider of the Year
|VMware Software India Private Limited
|9
|Public IaaS Provider of the Year
|Microsoft
|10
|Network Security Vendor of the Year
|Fortinet Technology India Private Limited
|11
|Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Security Vendor of the Year
|VMware Software India Private Limited
|12
|Managed Detection and Response Provider of the Year
|Paladion
|13
|Identity and Access Management (IAM) Vendor of the Year
|IBM India Private Limited
|14
|Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
|Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited
|15
|WAF and Anti DDoS Vendor of the Year
|Radware Ltd.
|16
|Managed Security Service Provider of the Year (Telco)
|Tata Communications
|17
|Managed Security Service Provider of the Year (SI)
|Wipro Limited
|18
|Unified Threat Management (UTM) Vendor of the Year
|Cisco
|19
|IoT Security Vendor of the Year
|Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited
|Emerging Services
|20
|IoT Platform Vendor of the Year
|Aeris Communications India Pvt. Ltd.
|21
|Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year
|Tiger Analytics
|22
|Hyperconverged Infrastructure Vendor of the Year
|VMware Software India Private Limited
|23
|Chatbot Platform Vendor of the Year
|Haptik Infotech Pvt. Ltd
|24
|MEASA New Product Innovation Award of the Year – Cyber Security
|WiJungle
|25
|BI Tool Vendor of the Year
|Microsoft
|26
|Enterprise Content Management Vendor of the Year
|Newgen Software Technologies Limited
|27
|Managed Video Services Company of the Year
|Tata Communications
|28
|Geospatial Technology Solution Provider of the Year
|RMSI Pvt. Ltd.
|29
|Marketing Automation Company of the Year
|Leadsquared
|30
|Most Promising 5G Network Vendor of the Year
|Huawei India
|31
|Smartphone Vendor of the Year
|Xiaomi
|Enterprise Telecom Services
|32
|Enterprise SIP Trunking Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|33
|Managed Enterprise Wi-Fi Provider of the Year
|Vodafone Idea Business Services
|34
|SDWAN Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|35
|Colocation Service Provider of the Year
|STT GDC India
|36
|Cloud Interconnect Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|37
|Managed Multi Cloud Service Provider of the Year
|Tata Communications
|38
|Enterprise Mobile Service Provider of the Year
|Vodafone Idea Business Services
|39
|Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year
|Airtel Business
|40
|Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – SMB Segment
|Vodafone Idea Business Services
|41
|Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year – Large Enterprise Segment
|Airtel Business
