The Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) at IIM Bangalore, India’s top ranked B-school, notches up a milestone achievement as it turns a fabulous fifty.



On June 22 (Saturday), 73 participants will be part of the 50th edition of the Executive Education Programme as IIMB plans a series of events to mark the exciting journey of this programme which has a unique model of staggered scheduling to ensure application of learning in real-life contexts.



A one-of-its-kind open enrolment programme among B-schools in the country, the EGMP at IIM Bangalore, launched in December 2004 by five senior faculty members – Profs. L S Murty, M S Narasimhan, P D Jose, Vasanthi Srinivasan and Shainesh G, has been the flagship programme in the school’s Executive Education offerings over the years. Over 4300 participants have completed this programme over 49 batches and 73 participants will start their journey of learning on June 22 (Saturday) as part of the 50th batch.



Prof. R. Srinivasan, Chair, Executive Education Programmes at IIMB, said: “This programme has filled an important gap in the learning journey of a middle manager. For those who have the entered professional workplace immediately after a technical education, it becomes imperative that they learn the basics of management thought and specific tools and frameworks as they transition to managing people and teams. This unique programme is offered over a span of 10 calendar months with 40 days of intensive classroom inputs taught by our experienced faculty.”



The longevity of this programme over the past 15 years and 50 batches is testimony to its strong learning outcomes, practical application, and superior value addition to the participants.



Professor Shainesh G, faculty from the Marketing area at IIMB and one of the founding directors of the programme, said: “Our mission was to contribute to the leadership pipeline for the rapidly growing industry when we launched the EGMP in 2004. Over the years, the programme has enabled motivated, high performers to learn the functional aspects of management and leadership skills by leveraging their own expertise, peer network and participant-centred learning experience at IIMB.”



IIM Bangalore’s Executive Education is among the Top 50 globally and is top ranked in India by the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2019. Executive Education at IIMB offers programmes designed to inspire, achieve and lead. The EGMP, which is part of the bouquet of Executive Education Programmes at IIMB, is designed to attract exceptionally talented specialists as it helps prepare them to take up broader responsibilities, including leadership roles.



Professor Vasanthi Srinivasan, faculty from the OBHRM area at IIMB and a founding director of the program, added: “What makes the EGMP unique for me is that we followed the principles of a good leadership design which at that time was not so well understood – we had an outbound module, focused on personal leadership and functional leadership, and made sure that as coordinators we anchored the module.”



Prof. Rajendra K Bandi, Chair of the Software and IT Management Centre and faculty in the Information Systems area, and Prof. Avinash G Mulky, from the Marketing area at IIMB, are coordinators for the 50th batch of the programme.



For more details on the Executive Education Programmes offered by IIM Bangalore, please visit https://www.iimb.ac.in/eep/?Ref=IIMBsite