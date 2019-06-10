Hyva, a global leader in loading and unloading hydraulic solutions serving the commercial vehicle and environmental services industries, announces INR 300 million investments per annum in 2019 and 2020, letting Hyva India further increase production capacity and create a brand new Refuse Collection Body Centre in the Pune plant.



Established in 1979, the business has pursued a successful expansion strategy through organic growth and continuous acquisitions, expanding its global presence to more than 110 countries. By building a broad portfolio of successful products and speeding up the innovation processes, Hyva consolidated its business penetration in markets across continents and reassured its leadership in several product lines.



“India is a major market for us, not only it is a large sales market but it is also a core market for the manufacturing operations of Hyva. We have over 40% markets share in front-end tipping solutions and now with India’s focus on construction and infrastructure development, it is one of the fastest growing markets worldwide for tipping solution,” said Mr. Marco Mazzu, Hyva CEO, on his recent trip to India, while celebrating Hvya’s 40th anniversary.

Hyva started its India operations in 1997, and today has four plants across the territory – in Navi Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Bangalore and Pune – Hyva India serves a strong portfolio of clients from Tata Motors Ltd, Volvo India Private Itd., Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Private Ltd, and Mahindra.



The company’s vast products range makes Hyva India a one-stop-shop for the truck industry. Currently, with about 2000 employees, Hyva India manufactures product range that are of primary interest for the company, such as tipper bodies, waste handling solutions, and tipper hydraulics products. With over 40% market share, Hyva is an undisputable front-end tipping solutions leader in both in India and on the global scale. The established leadership is constantly supported by innovative products launches, including the recent “Alpha” hydraulic cylinders series, “Propel” Tipper bodies, and new references in Waste Handling and Cranes businesses.



Positioned to benefit from the nationwide shift towards mechanized waste collection, Hyva India is also bound to grow in the Waste Handling sector, distinctive for its major development pace on the Indian market. Government is also taking a lead to create this awareness by running the campaigns like “Clean City Mission” & “Smart City Mission”. The growing demand for efficient solutions for transportation & collection of Municipal solid waste, which leads to increase the market of Static as well as Mobile Compactors. Together with tipping bodies and hydraulics, waste handling solutions contribute to Hyva India performance growth, which in terms of sales reached the level of INR8.5 Bn (around US$ 125 million) in 2018.

About Hyva



Hyva is a leading global provider of innovative and highly efficient transport solutions for the commercial vehicle and environmental service industries.



The company is committed to the development, production, marketing and distribution of solutions used in hydraulic loading and unloading systems on trucks and trailers. Its products are used worldwide across a range of sectors including transport, construction, mining, materials handling and environmental services providers.



Hyva is the worldwide market leader in front end hydraulic telescopic cylinders. Hyva’s portfolio comprises: Hydraulics (cylinders, tipping gear and wet kits), Container Handling Systems (hook and skip loaders), Cranes (fixed and rolling) and Waste Handling Equipment plus complementary transport solutions such as horizontal unloading/loading Floors and Cover Systems.



Founded in 1979, the company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn in The Netherlands and operates in more than 110 countries with over 3,500 employees around the world. The Hyva Group encompasses over 30 subsidiaries globally, with extraordinary sales and service coverage and 12 production facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, India, and Italy, with more than 20,000 customers.



For further information, visit www.hyva.com