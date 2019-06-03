GSS Infotech
Yearly Financial Highlights
Quarterly Financial Highlights
The results for the full year FY19 were taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today.
During the year FY 2019, the revenue growth has been encouraging and operationally the company showed a strong performance, owing to organic growth and contribution from acquisition of Nexii Labs Inc, US. We foresee the strong performance to continue in the next year too.
GSS Infotech enhances its current focus on Digital transformation and Automation for enterprises and technology providers in key technologies like Application development, Infrastructure management services, Mobility, Cloud and Security focused on the ME, ASEAN and US region and having its global delivery centre in Hyderabad.
GSS continues to strengthen its proven expertise in Application development, Infrastructure Management and IT services while adding Automation capabilities.
Speaking on the company's performance, Mr. Bhargav Marepally, Founder CEO, GSS Infotech Limited said, “We are pleased with our Revenues and Profit growth year on year. Our company continues to focus on technology areas, such as IT security, Infrastructure Management, Digital Transformation, Storage/Backup and Engineering services. To support the growth that we have experienced so far we are engaged in active conversations with companies who can potentially add value to our existing service lines. Going forward, company’s focus would be to close the strong sales pipeline that we currently have and also augment the company’s strength with acquisitions.”
GSS Infotech, established in 1999, is an Information Technology company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company specializes in cloud computing, Security and remote infrastructure management services, virtualization solutions and application management services. GSS Infotech has offices in Connecticut, New Jersey and Hyderabad.
