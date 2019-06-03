With a fixed deposit, you can steadily grow your wealth or save for a goal like your wedding, the down payment of a home, a purchase of a new car, and more. While fixed deposits were often overlooked in the past owing to inadequate returns, the year 2018 proved these instruments to be one of the best performing investments, beating even equity returns.

Apart from the security they offer, which help you invest your bonus, a part of your salary, or your savings in them without hesitation, FDs by reputed issuers now carry higher returns that are lucrative for investors across all ages. Bajaj Finance, a leading NBFC, not only offers lucrative interest rates, but also other benefits that make for a rewarding investment experience. Take a look at all you can stand to gain with this Fixed Deposit.



Accelerated gains

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits gives you returns that soar as high as 50% of your invested capital. To understand this better, consider a deposit of Rs. 35,000 for a tenor of 5 years with interest earned at maturity and take a look at the table below.



Customer type Interest rate Interest amount Return on investment New customer 8.60% 17,871 51.06% Existing customer 8.85% 18,482 52.80% Senior citizen 8.95% 18,728 53.50%



Hassle-free application and management

With a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can start a fixed deposit online by filling a simple form. Moreover, you can use the online FD calculator to plan your finances and forecast your returns to the exact penny. You can then enjoy doorstep documentation services to ensure you don’t need to leave the comfort of your home or workplace to start investing. Further, you can view your account online and track the growth of your finances with ease too.



Assured returns on a minimal deposit

Enjoy the highest safety and make the most of lucrative returns on deposits as low as Rs.25,000 when you choose Bajaj Finance. This amount is substantial enough to gain high returns while being minimal enough to avoid burdening your finances. Also, ICRA’s highest MAAA (stable) rating and CRISIL’s highest FAAA/Stable rating vouch for the returns of your capital and interest amount while you enjoy returns up to 8.95% on this FD.



Access to convenience

Apart from guaranteed returns you can access, which are completely unaffected by volatility, you can start an FD account in over 200 branches of Bajaj Finance and enjoy all the online support you want. Gain benefits like higher interest rates every time you renew your FD and enjoy pre-approved offers as an existing customer too. What’s more, you can also take a loan against an FD in times of a cash crunch from Bajaj Finance too.



With a plethora of benefits to gain from, take control of your finances starting today. Invest in a Bajaj Finance FD to build a healthy portfolio and security for your future.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



