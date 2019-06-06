In an internet driven world, where anything or everything can be availed with just a few clicks on the phone, the facility of three-hour delivery is certainly a blessing in disguise. People were already so overwhelmed with the home delivery services offered by the gifting websites, when this one-day delivery service ventured in to make them happy as a clam. Giftalove.com, a 2013 established online gifting company, has joined the league of multiple flourishing online gifting portals by launching its same day gift delivery service for its esteemed customers in India. Ever since its inception, it always kept its eye on the ball to achieve a howling success in the world of online gifting, and after foraying into the world of gifts with this popular and successful service, it will definitely hit a home run and be a source of tough competition for its competitors.



Popularly known as same day gift delivery, this three-hour gift delivery has become a popular phenomenon nowadays as it assists people to place their last-minute orders of gifts with so much ease and convenience. As hectic schedules leave no time with people and often make them forget to buy gifts for their dear ones on special occasions, Giftalove.com has brought this service understanding this concern of its customers. This service will let you shop for your favorite gifts online from its amazing gift collection and get them delivered within three hours of your placing the order. It is certainly the fastest and convenient way of getting your gifts delivered to your loved ones in a jiffy!



During an interview with Mr. Deelip Kumar, the CEO of the Giftalove.com, regarding the service of same day delivery of gifts in India, he stated, “Giftalove.com was conceptualized and then brought forth with the aim of providing ultimate satisfaction to the customers through its extensive range of gifts playing the flute with all the special occasions that fall in their calendars. The same day delivery on gifts like cakes, online flowers, and others provides great satisfaction to our customers as they can now place their last-minute orders with us and get them delivered in a day. The reachability of this service is countrywide which gives flexibility to people to place their orders without worrying about the locations. Apart from this delivery service, we also provide fixed time delivery, early morning delivery, and midnight delivery to our customers. Such innovative services keep us alive and kicking in the highly competitive universe of online gift markets.”



There is a large variety of gifts that can be delivered through this impeccable and infallible delivery service of this online gifting portal. Be it about cakes like birthday cakes or anniversary cakes, online flowers at Giftalove such as flower bouquets or baskets, you’ll find everything under the same roof with this website.



With the occasion of Raksha Bandhan approaching, this website is gearing up to launch an exclusive collection of best rakhi gifts in India to heighten the moods of the Rakhi celebrations.

Giftalove.com is an incredible online gifting portal having a myriad of gifts in its range which can be delivered in the smoothest way with the same day gift delivery to the dear ones of our esteemed customers. The comprehensive range available on this website makes sure that every special occasion of our customers becomes even more special and memorable. The above-mentioned delivery service of gifts makes sure that your gifts reach on time on the same day of placing the order. Now, if you are strangled in your daily lives, then this delivery option is just what you need!!!