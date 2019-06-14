With Father’s Day around the corner on June 16, 2019, now is the best time for you to honour the person who has worked tirelessly to secure your dreams and aspirations. Father’s Day is no more about gifting trinkets and mementos, but expressing your love and concern for your father by invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for him.



As an outstanding investment that has garnered the trust of more than 1.45 customers, here’s what makes a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit an ideal gift for your father:



Bajaj Finance’s FD is a top choice for senior citizens

With close to 61,000 senior citizen FDs and a book size of over Rs. 3,300 crore, Bajaj Finance meets the financial needs of a large number of retired investors. Here, you get interest rates as high as 8.95% for FDs taken for at least a 3-year tenor with payouts at maturity. Further, you get a 0.10% interest rate boost on FD renewals.

Investors enjoy the highest level of credit ratings here

Bajaj Finance offers generous returns without compromising on risks. It carries ICRA’s MAAA and CRISIL’s FAAA ratings. These ratings, being the highest in their respective categories, ensure a stable investment environment and timely interest payouts.



Finances grow reliably and you get 53% returns on investment

When you invest for a lengthy tenor you not only get higher interest rates, but also earn interest on interest over a longer period of time. This allows your money to grow at an accelerated rate. Here are the returns you get when investing for 5 years.



Principal in Rs. Tenor in yrs. Interest rate Returns in Rs. % returns 25,000 5 8.95 38,377 53.51 50,000 5 8.95 76,755 53.51 1,00,000 5 8.95 1,53,510 53.51 5,00,000 5 8.95 2,67,549 53.51



Your father can choose to get regular returns from this FD

The Senior Citizen FD can be a source of regular income should your father need assistance in meeting his monthly expenses. For example, for the abovementioned investment of Rs.5 lakh made for a 5-year tenor you get the following interest payouts:



Payout frequency Interest rate Amount in Rs. Monthly 8.63% 3,596 Quarterly 8.69% 10,863 Half yearly 8.77% 21,925 Yearly 8.95% 44,750



Having considered the benefits of this FD, go ahead and make an investment. It does not take much to set up this unique Father’s Day gift too. All you need to do is fill out a short online form and a Bajaj Finance representative will get in touch with you and help you begin the investment.

