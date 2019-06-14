Bajaj Finance Ltd.
With Father’s Day around the corner on June 16, 2019, now is the best time for you to honour the person who has worked tirelessly to secure your dreams and aspirations. Father’s Day is no more about gifting trinkets and mementos, but expressing your love and concern for your father by invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for him.
With close to 61,000 senior citizen FDs and a book size of over Rs. 3,300 crore, Bajaj Finance meets the financial needs of a large number of retired investors. Here, you get interest rates as high as 8.95% for FDs taken for at least a 3-year tenor with payouts at maturity. Further, you get a 0.10% interest rate boost on FD renewals.
Investors enjoy the highest level of credit ratings here
Bajaj Finance offers generous returns without compromising on risks. It carries ICRA’s MAAA and CRISIL’s FAAA ratings. These ratings, being the highest in their respective categories, ensure a stable investment environment and timely interest payouts.
When you invest for a lengthy tenor you not only get higher interest rates, but also earn interest on interest over a longer period of time. This allows your money to grow at an accelerated rate. Here are the returns you get when investing for 5 years.
The Senior Citizen FD can be a source of regular income should your father need assistance in meeting his monthly expenses. For example, for the abovementioned investment of Rs.5 lakh made for a 5-year tenor you get the following interest payouts:
