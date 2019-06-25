Versa Networks – an innovator of the Secure Cloud IP platform, won the ‘SDWAN Platform Provider of the Year’ award at Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards held in New Delhi. This year, 41 awards were presented across three categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, and Enterprise Telecom Services.



Talking about the recognition, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Indian enterprises are facing increased complexity on their networks and infrastructure due to the rising myriad of different applications, cloud, data sources and connections as they continue with their digital journey. Leveraging its strong and long-term presence in the Indian market, Versa Networks has been able to clearly understand the dynamic shift in enterprises’ networking requirements. The company has developed a robust and holistic SDWAN offering that includes low cost appliances integrated software-defined security specifically suitable to the needs of Indian enterprises. Versa has been enabling enterprises to reduce the Capex and Opex of their WAN and branch networks while increasing IT responsiveness to business needs. In 2018, Versa showed exemplary growth and significant enhancements in terms of market penetration, product innovation and customer experience across customer segments in SDWAN space in India.”



Enterprises in India have understood the technology-driven shift in business dynamics and are prioritizing digital transformation in their business strategy. This shift is encouraging the adoption of Cloud, Mobility, IoT, etc. leading to the requirement of next-generation networks. Versa’s Secure Cloud IP solution enables enterprises to deploy a secure SDWAN solution for their branch network and better manage their WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and improving application performance. Versa’s solution integrates routing, networking services, SDWAN and critical security functions like Next-Generation Firewall and Unified Threat Management (UTM) that consolidate multiple appliances into a single platform. Versa’s solution provides full multi-tenancy, multiple deployment options including support for universal CPE, ZTP and multi-cloud extensibility to enable enterprises to seamlessly drop in next-generation technology for fast WAN transformation. The company has developed a holistic and integrated solution targeting multiple customer segments such as enterprises, Government organizations, and service providers. The solution allows enterprises to reduce the Capex and Opex of their WAN and branch networks while increasing application user experience and IT responsiveness to business needs.



On being selected for this prestigious award by Frost & Sullivan, Kumar Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Versa Networks, said, “This award is a reflection of Versa’s industry-leading solution consisting of SDWAN, Carrier Grade routing, and advanced security features like Next-Generation Firewall and Unified Threat Management (UTM). This feature-rich and flexible solution is the preferred choice of Service Providers and medium to large enterprises globally, embarking on their digital transformation journey. This award is also an outcome of Versa’s dedicated commitment to the growing India market and also a deep understanding of the needs and challenges of Indian enterprises.”

About the Award

Frost & Sullivan’s India Digital Transformation Awards’ contenders were judged based on a variety of parameters that include revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, and efficacy of innovation process, product service, and positioning, among others. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the Awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.



About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Website: https://ww2.frost.com/

Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan & @Frost_MENASA (Hashtag: #fsictawardsindia)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/frostsullivan-measa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frostandsullivan.india.7

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of the Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa’s visionary solution, with an unrivalled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization and TCO advantages, leveraging SD-WAN as the catalyst for their digital transformation and cloud-migration journeys. The company has transacted over 180,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures.

Website: www.versa-networks.com

Twitter: @versanetworks