The number of Indian businesses investing in the UK have grown over the years, including a considerable jump of the previous year, despite Brexit uncertainties. To celebrate this growing UK-India partnership globally, WBR Corp UK Limited launched its first ever Global Indian Business Excellence Awards in Britain's House of Commons on Thursday 30 May 2019 with Asian Voice as the co-host. The ceremony was graced was UK parliamentarians like Lord Navnit Dholakia, MP Mr. Keith Vaz, MP Mr. Virendra Sharma and MP Ms. Seema Malhotra, Peers, leaders of the community and business fraternity.

The primary objective of the awards, that are a result of a comprehensive market research study, is to identify and recognise fastest growing organisations and entrepreneurs across a range of industries. The winners have been chosen on the basis of comprehensive profiling and after extensive background check of nominated organisations or individuals.

Ms. Shilpa Gupta, Director WBR Corp UK Limited said, “The main aim for organising Global Indian Business Excellence Awards is to create a common platform for Indian and UK entrepreneurs, professionals and like-minded businesses to network and identify potential areas of investment in the UK.

Some of the key winners of this inaugural awards included REVA University as 'Most Preferred University Providing Global Environment to International Students' Winner of the 'Social Change Maker & Educationist of the Year' category was Dr. Cdr Kartikay Saini, an ex-Naval Commander and a well-known educationist for more than 30 years. Technocrat Mr. Kapil Jain, Head of Customer Success (UK & Europe), NIIT Technologies was awarded for his ‘Leadership and Innovation in IT Consulting and Advisory Services'. Winners also included some key women, who have revolutionised their respective industries such as Dr. Minnie Bodhiwala, CEO of Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children who won the 'Iconic Business Personality of the Year'. 'Social Rights Activist and Woman Entrepreneur of the Year' award was given to Dr Shahnaz Ahmed, Chairperson, Springdale High School. Educationist and Social Worker of the Year was given to Ms. Grace Romila of Grace International School. Best Emerging Interior Design Professional of the Year was given to Ms. Karishma Kakoti, founder of KA Designs.

Mr. CB Patel, Publisher/Editor of Asian Voice, co-host of the awards said, “The mission of these awards is to recognise Indian businesses that have excelled in various fields, and support those who seek to do business in the UK.

“India and UK share a special relationship which dates back several decades and I believe that the years ahead hold much promise for bilateral investment. Our two countries are going through different but significant times. The Indian government led by the dynamism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a rock sold and stable 5 year tenure – one that is set to deliver the ambitions of the Indian people and Indian overseas investment. This can only augur well for Indian entrepreneurs who seek to set up shop in the UK.

“The annual 'India Meets Britain Tracker' published by business advisory firm Grant Thornton UK LLP and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) reported that the number of Indian companies doing business in Britain has increased from 800 in 2018 to 842 in 2019, with a combined turnover of 48 billion pounds. This is despite the ongoing uncertainties around Brexit. This is a testament to the resilience and entrepreneurial genius of Indian businesses. I am confident that the years ahead will continue to see this upward trend and the UK will continue to be a leading investment destination for Indian investors.”

“India has seen a strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his recent mandate with a sweeping victory will definitely set India up on an accelerated growth trajectory. Under Mr. Modi’s leadership, Indo-UK relationship has been at an all-time high and I am confident that this will be beneficial for businesses in both countries.”

The awards also saw unveiling of the Forbes India Special magazine viz. 'Global Indian Brands and Leaders' with features on some key players from different industries. The Global Indian Business Excellence Awards have tied up with Forbes India and are bringing out a special issue called 'India Shining' with features on the winners of this inaugural year. Forbes is a 100-year-old company and is one of the most recognisable amongst business brands.

LIST OF THE WINNERS OF GLOBAL INDIAN BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Most Preferred University Providing Global Environment to International Students: REVA University

Social Change Maker and Educationist of the Year: Dr Cdr Kartikay Saini, Chairman, Scottish High International School, India

Corporate Real Estate Services Company of the Year: Vestian

Skill Development Training Company of the Year: CADD Centre Training Services Pvt Ltd

Iconic Business Personality of the Year: Dr Minnie Bodhanwala , CEO, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children

Best Startup of the Year: Life Span Pvt Ltd

Social Rights Activist and Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr Shahnaz Ahmed, Chairperson, Springdale High School

Pathology & Diagnostic Services Company of the Year: Modern Diagnostic & Research Center

Fastest Growing Brand in Locks & Hardware: Suzu Steel India

Pioneer of Affiliate Marketing in India: Mr. L D Sharma, MD & CEO, OMG Network India Pvt Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to Beauty and Wellness Sector: Mr. Kapil Kumar

Most Preferred Travel Solutions Company of the Year: Pushti Tours & Travels

Fastest Growing Indian Spirits Company of the Year: Kaya Blenders & Distillers Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Conservation & Innovative Products: Mr. Yatin Gupte , CEO & Founder of Wardwizard Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Educationist and Social Worker of the Year: Ms. Grace Romila, Grace International School

Leadership and Innovation in IT Consulting and Advisory Services: Mr. Kapil Jain, Head of Customer Success (UK & Europe), NIIT Technologies

, Head of Customer Success (UK & Europe), NIIT Technologies Excellence in Architecture & Design: De Proxemics Design Studio, London

Best Emerging Interior Design Professional of the Year: Ms. Karishma Kakoti, founder, K A Designs.



About WBR Corp

WBR Corp is a global name offering brand management services and organising high profile events at international platforms. WBR Corp is a multi-branding solution firm that not only focuses on the branding of companies but also helps in addressing pressing social issues of our times. They have over 1000 clients from industries as diverse as Education, Healthcare, Travel, Real Estate, Technology and Manufacturing and have also produced several business related TV programmes for leading news channels in India. To find out more see www.wbrcorp.org or Twitter @wbr_corp.

About Asian Voice

Published by Asian Business Publications Ltd (ABPL) since 1972, Asian Voice is an English newsweekly, aimed at the ethnic community in the UK. Besides publishing many other theme based magazines and another weekly newspaper viz. Gujarat Samachar (in Gujarati), ABPL also organises awards, networking and some key community events in the UK. To find out more about Asian Voice and our other publications/events, see www.abplgroup.com or Twitter @AsianVoiceNews