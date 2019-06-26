ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd. today announced the renewal of its partnership with GoMechanic – a branded network of technology-enabled service centers – as their exclusive lubricant partner to provide complete car care to customers.

GoMechanic is India's first multi-brand network of car workshops with more than 115 work stations across 5 cities – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which enables customers to save more on their service and repair costs as compared to an authorized service centre. The company provides all its workshops management tools and techniques, up-gradation in terms of infrastructure and technical skills. ExxonMobil has been GoMechanic’s exclusive lubricant partner since 2018 and its support has enabled GoMechanic to provide best in class services to its customers and workshop partners. With the efficiency of Mobil lubricants, GoMechanic has been able to serve more than 3, 00,000 cars, till date.

Speaking about the renewal, Deepankar Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ExxonMobil’s lubricants business in India, said, “We have had a highly successful partnership with GoMechanic in increasing the reach and availability of Mobil branded lubricants to discerning customers who seek out our brands along with convenience and excellent service for their vehicles. We are extremely happy to extend our partnership with a dynamic company like GoMechanic and look forward to serving an even broader set of customers.”

Kushal Karwa and Amit Bhasin, Co-Founders, GoMechanic, said, “As we scale to further heights, GoMechanic is looking forward to take the partnership with ExxonMobil to the next level. We will launch special 'Mobil powered quick service' facility across all our workshops. This will guarantee the best quality of Mobil products and best service of GoMechanic to all car owners. Car owners can also avail this service facility at the doorstep or free pick up and drop to the nearest GoMechanic workshop.”

