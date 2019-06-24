Embassy Group, India’s leading Real Estate developer, has been ranked first in NRI Perception in the Annual Brand Perception Audit Report by Track2Realty, an independent research venture recently. Embassy Group has been accredited as the brand performer of the year with its second position on the brand leadership index; it has made a giant leap as the 2nd best brand in the super luxury residential sector, Embassy Commercial improved its brand score to an all-time high backed by the recent successful REIT listing, and retains the top position in the Hospitality segment, according to the comprehensive survey conducted on the real estate sector.



Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group said, “Recognition from the Industry is a testament to our hard work and foresight in building our diversified portfolio encompassing all businesses of Real Estate – Commercial, Residential, Industrial & Hospitality. We are very happy to see Embassy as a key contributor to the Real Estate Industry in India, having strengthened consumer confidence from global investors and customers around the world.”



Embassy Residential’s keen focus on market exploration, choice of locations, superior quality, financial discipline, governance, timely delivery and customer relationships have been the Embassy’s ethos across all projects. Embassy has been successful in striking a chord with the NRIs globally by consistently redefining residential spaces with differentiated offerings that are at par with International standards. Embassy Group’s focus on innovation and digital transformation in the ultra-luxury segment has also increased interest from customers overseas.



Ms. Reeza Sebastian, President – Residential Business, Embassy Group said, “Over the last decade, we have seen a gradual shift in consumer aspirations as customers today are well informed, connected, and influenced by the pace and ideas of developed countries. Their perception of luxury is evolved and transformed. We at Embassy, have been consistently striving to design and deliver customized products in the luxury and ultra-luxury residential space. To see that Embassy has been ranked high on luxury housing and NRI perception in this extensive research, summarizes our quintessential offerings, client relationships and brand leadership.”



The results were based on independent brand research and market intelligence and conclusively attested that the Embassy Group along with other leading realty brands have adapted to regulatory compliances and changing market dynamics. This is primarily attributed to the brand’s professionalism and compliance to standards that has defined its leadership status.

About Embassy



Embassy is one of the leading property developers in India with a track record of over three decades in real estate development. Embassy has an extensive land bank across the country and has developed over 55 million Sq. Ft. of prime commercial, residential and retail space in India. Embassy's portfolio spans across the commercial, residential, industrial & warehousing, hospitality, retail and education segments of the real estate industry. Embassy's ongoing residential projects include luxury apartments, villas and integrated townships. The Residential portfolio includes 12 million Sq. Ft. completed, and 17 million Sq. Ft. of ongoing and future development. Embassy's Hospitality business comprises of 3 Hotels in Bangalore including the Four Seasons Hotel opened on the 1st of May 2019 and 4 under construction. A pioneer in leasing office space and developing integrated office parks, Embassy Group has delivered over 40 Million Sq. Ft. of commercial properties across India, providing office space to over 250 blue chip corporate occupiers. In 2012, Embassy Group and Blackstone entered into a joint venture to form Embassy Office Parks – an entity aimed at creating world class office spaces and building business communities. This entity got listed on 1st of April 2019 as the first REIT in India. Some of the marquee commercial assets developed by Embassy Group include Embassy GolfLinks, Embassy Manyata Business Park, Embassy TechVillage and Embassy TechZone housing several multinational and Fortune 500 companies.



For more information, visit www.embassyindia.com