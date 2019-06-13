Aglasem.com is among the nation's biggest online education platform, which provides updated, authentic, and free guidance to students all over the country. After excelling in the online education market for more than 7 years, it has launched AglaSem Talent Search Examination (ATSE). It is an online scholarship test for which students from class 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 can apply.



ATSE started as an idea to financially assist students for better education and came to reality after a struggle of over 5 years. Now that it has been launched, it is set to change the standard of scholarship tests in Indian by allowing students to appear for the online test from anywhere. To take the test, the students just need:



One laptop or system with a good internet connection.

The system must have a webcam facility.

Latest web browser.

Mobile phone to get OTP to access the test.



Some of the highlights of the scholarship test include the cash prize of over 12 lakh rupees, which will be awarded to over 360 meritorious students. The syllabus of the scholarship test is based on the NCERT syllabus for each class. From the process of registration fee payment, the entire process is completed online at atse.aglasem.com. To register, a student only needs to pay a minimal amount of Rs. 200 + GST.



Most examinations in India are conducted in computer-based mode, in which candidates have to appear for the exam at a particular center and take the test from the assigned system. However, ATSE is an Online exam, which means that a student can take the test from their room, cyber cafes, parks, etc., provided the basic requirement of webcam and internet connection is fulfilled. However, this does not opens scope for unfair means because the results of ATSE will be final after strict scrutiny.



For the test, only those students are eligible who are in class 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, or 12. A student of class 11 can apply for the scholarship in arts, commerce, and science stream. However, for class 12th students ATSE is only open for science stream students.



To apply for ATSE 2019, go to https://atse.aglasem.com and register by entering enter name, mobile number, e-mail id, level of education, school board. Verify details by entering the sent OTP and move forward with the registration process by paying the application fee and submit basic details.



The online scholarship test is due to begin in the 4th week of July 2019, tentatively from July 28. It will be held in a window of multiple dates, for which the schedule shall be announced to applicants. Each student will be allocated a test date. The student can take the test from any location as per their convenience.



ATSE is a 1-hour examination. The questions in the exam will be of multiple choice type. Each question will be of 4 marks and for the marking incorrect answer, negative marking of 1 mark will be done. In all, ATSE consists of 100 questions and the language of the questions will be in Hindi and English.



The results of ATSE shall also be hosted online, in the month of August or September and the winners will get cash prizes along with medal and certificate of excellence.

About Aglasem Edutech Pvt. Ltd.

An education technology platform, aglasem.com aims to stand true to its motto of making education and career resources, news, and data freely accessible to everyone. More than 2 million users visit aglasem.com every day to get important information related to school studies, UG entrance exams, PG entrance exams, government jobs. The community directly participates in the exchange of information at all levels, bearing a mixture of students, teachers, job seekers. The company has recently also launched a video series for JEE and NEET aspirants on AglaSem’s YouTube channel.

Website: https://aglasem.com/

