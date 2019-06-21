EarlySalary, India’s largest consumer lending application, today announced the appointment of two senior industry professionals to its leadership team – Anil Sinha as Head of Engineering and Sandeep Raghunath as Head of Human Resources. This development is part of the FinTech startup’s strategy to achieve its mid-term objective of a balance sheet of around INR 2000 crores and to build the company into a unicorn over the next five years.

Anil Sinha as the Head of Engineering will be responsible for the technology aspects at EarlySalary. He is passionate about Technology and has strong Leadership skills driven by core human values. He has worked on various Techno-functional Leadership roles (with hands on code) and delivered complex products in the space of distributed data processing, especially related to trade processing and risk analytics. Anil is also the author of ‘Building Blocks of Blockchain’, an acclaimed non – fictional book which explains the core concepts of Blockchain, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Prior to joining EarlySalary, he was Vice-President at Deutsche Bank. He has also worked with Barclays Investment Bank, RBS Global Banking & Markets, Nagarro and Interra Information Technologies. He has a BTech in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Talking about his new role Anil Sinha said, “It has been a wonderful first week at EarlySalary. I met different people and have started getting to know them and also understanding the system here. What drew me to the company in the first place, is the culture here. The environment is very open and conducive to innovation. Also, every employee of EarlySalary is obsessed with doing what is best for the customer, who is kept in mind for everything that we do here. I look forward to working with my colleagues and our customers to take EarlySalary to the next level.”

Sandeep Raghunath as Head of Human Resources will oversee the People Management at EarlySalary. He is a seasoned Human Resources leader and strategist. His areas of expertise are Strategic HRM, Diversity & Equality, Business Partnering of senior leaders, Change Management and Talent Management. He has held multiple roles both in India and overseas in the private and public sectors. He was a part of the British Government’s elite Civil Service Fast Stream programme and has worked with the Hon. Nick Clegg, the former Deputy Prime Minister of the UK to conceptualise, implement and run the UK wide Whitehall Diversity Internship Programme, that seeks to encourage young people from under- represented backgrounds to consider a Civil Service career.

Elaborating on his new role, Sandeep Raghunath said, “We are looking to transform EarlySalary into a FinTech flagship organization that is an Employer of Choice and a Best Place to Work. We are always scouting for great talent and are looking to hire more people who exemplify EarlySalary’s brand values. We are a data driven organization and will use data analytics to make business decisions. One of our assets is our open work culture and high energy workplace which our team here capitalises on to learn more on the job.”

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-founder and CEO of EarlySalary said, “Both Sandeep and Anil are extremely talented individuals, who are experts in their domains. They have both espoused the brand values of EarlySalary and are pivotal to our vision of the company. We are extremely lucky to have them on board and I look forward to working closely with them.”

EarlySalary has a presence in 17 cities across the country. EarlySalary 2.0 offers customers a simpler interface to accommodate complex product needs of the customers which includes customer service requests, limit management, self – serving platform, a Chatbot, etc. EarlySalary disburses loans, based on a unique social media based underwriting system and machine learning platform. The FinTech start-up has also introduced a Smart Office in Bengaluru as an offline channel of engagement with customers.

EarlySalary was founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal in 2016 and recently became India’s largest consumer lending application by crossing 7, 50,000 Loans and disbursing more than INR 1300 Crores.

Founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, EarlySalary is a mobile app which allows salaried individuals to avail of financial assistance. The company offers banquet of products tailor to need of young India including salary advances, instant loans, interest free EMI options and a line of credit to shop. The company conducts prudent risk assessment by leveraging machine learning to go beyond financial underwriting.



In January 2018, EarlySalary raised INR 100 crores led by Eight Roads Ventures (Fidelity). With more than 9 Million Downloads and loans worth INR 1300 Cr having already been disbursed, EarlySalary is helping customers borrow within minutes.



