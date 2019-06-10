dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, announced today the appointment of Manoj Madhusudanan as Head of India. Manoj will focus on ensuring that dunnhumby India operates successfully as a key strategic location for dunnhumby and its clients. He will report to David Jack, Chief Technology & Product Officer.



"We are all extremely pleased to announce that Manoj Madhusudanan is now heading our team in India," said David. "I am excited by the prospect of having an experienced leader entirely focused on establishing our India office as unequivocally one of the key engines of our business – delivering ever-improving science, product engineering, technical and commercial operations and raising the profile of our great teams within the global Business and Technology community. Manoj’s experience and leadership will shape the strategy for our India office and accelerate our plans for global growth."



Manoj has most recently been the CEO of start-up Ziligence, an AI driven B2B sales prospecting platform he co-founded in 2017. Ziligence was selected by Analytics Insight Magazine as one of the 10 most promising artificial intelligence companies.



Prior to this, Manoj spent three years in London as the Managing Director for InsightBee by Evalueserve, a Cloud-based business research platform that successfully merges skills from research team members located around the globe – which he led from concept to commercial reality.



Manoj has also served as the Global Head of Operations for Evalueserve’s Corporate and Professional Services Business Unit, responsible for global operations across five continents, overseeing a 700-person research team. Prior to Evalueserve, Manoj was a management consultant with Accenture.



“I am thrilled to begin my new role as Head of India,” said Manoj. “dunnhumby is an exciting company that is changing the game in Customer Data Science, and it’s an honour to have the opportunity to work with such a brilliant team that has great passion to excel."

About dunnhumby India

Established in 2008, dunnhumby India is a Data Engineering, Data Science and Product Development Hub with deep expertise in dunnhumby’s core capabilities; Price & Promotions, Category Management, Customer Knowledge, Customer Engagement and Media delivery. The teams in India play a key role for clients from across the world at different stages of their journey with dunnhumby.



With a long history of Data Science and software development, the ability to attract exceptional talent and a culture of innovation, agility and flexibility, the India office sits at the heart of a global dunnhumby, influencing the success of our entire client network. It is at the forefront of developing the best products and science using a variety of techniques and tools including highly scalable cloud hosted models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.



About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.



Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multidimensional data — dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, and L’Oréal. Visit www.dunnhumby.com to find out more.