Dell Technologies has announced today that it is a proud winner of the NASSCOM GCC award 2019 in the category of transformation catalyst. This prestigious recognition was presented at the NASSCOM GCC Conclave in Bengaluru on the 25th & 26th of April 2019.

The 9th edition of the GCC (Global Capability Centres) Conclave, held in Bangalore aimed to bring forth a vision about the GCCs for Tomorrow as well as ideas to address the key challenges that GCCs face today to become future ready. Conversations around the GCCs for tomorrow are largely driven by three pillars “ACT” – Alignment, Capabilities, and Talent. It is one of the fasted growing segments in the IT-BPM industry and attracts over 30 new MNC’s to set up their center in India every year. The narrative has definitely changed from “Cost Arbitrage to Value Creation” and from “India an Option to India an Imperative”.

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. With the changing ecosystem, the company is making evolutions in the way organizations operate their business to enable business growth and enhance the customer experience. Dell Technologies has adopted multiple initiatives to drive transformation with programs being held frequently to achieve objectives such as to increase internal efficiency, modernize experience on dell.com, analyze customer journey to predict customer escalation across businesses, proactively check the health of the system’s hardware and software, etc. to enhance customer experience.



On receiving the award Jagadish Bangalore, Vice President, Global Consumer Services and GM, India Contact Centers, Dell Technologies said, “Dell Technologies’ continuously focuses on improving customer experience and finding new solutions to reduce customer effort and predict customer dissatisfaction. We strive to provide fast and reliable solutions through remote support channels in the complex consumer landscape. The scale, complexity, increased customer expectations, P&L burden, and early-in-career workforce magnify the use of innovation and technology for seamless customer experience. Keeping in mind Dell Technologies’ vision to be the essential infrastructure company in the industry, we deliver simple, innovative, efficient and reliable solutions to address our customers’ issues and requirements. As a result, our in-house innovative transformation solutions have scaled up to the global deployment level. This award recognizes our commitment to simplify, digitize and re-invent solutions to enable business growth and enhance the customer experience.”



“We are honored and delighted to receive this recognition from the NASSCOM GCC committee. In today’s competitive business landscape, a crucial differentiator for organizations is rapid innovation, with a keen focus on customers. We believe that every GCC has to break out of mere execution mode and align itself with the parent organization's vision and objectives to truly drive competitive value. With this in mind, we are continuously investing in innovation, developing talent, enhancing process efficiencies and creating technologies that drive human progress. It is an honor and privilege to partner with GCC NASSCOM Conclave as their motto to foster the right talent ecosystem and drive innovation perfectly aligns with our company’s vision,” said Sarv Saravanan, Senior Vice President & GM, India Center of Excellence, Dell Technologies on receiving the award.

“We congratulate Dell Technologies on winning the ‘NASSCOM GCC Awards 2019 in transformation catalyst category,” said K.S. Viswanathan VP, Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM. “Dell Technologies has always been at the center-stage of innovative digital transformation and their work with the customer to bring new and intuitive client-centric experience across platforms by designing user-friendly and futuristic applications is nothing short of exemplary.”

