Dell Technologies Inc.
|
Dell Technologies has announced today that it is a proud winner of the NASSCOM GCC award 2019 in the category of transformation catalyst. This prestigious recognition was presented at the NASSCOM GCC Conclave in Bengaluru on the 25th & 26th of April 2019.
The 9th edition of the GCC (Global Capability Centres) Conclave, held in Bangalore aimed to bring forth a vision about the GCCs for Tomorrow as well as ideas to address the key challenges that GCCs face today to become future ready. Conversations around the GCCs for tomorrow are largely driven by three pillars “ACT” – Alignment, Capabilities, and Talent. It is one of the fasted growing segments in the IT-BPM industry and attracts over 30 new MNC’s to set up their center in India every year. The narrative has definitely changed from “Cost Arbitrage to Value Creation” and from “India an Option to India an Imperative”.
Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. With the changing ecosystem, the company is making evolutions in the way organizations operate their business to enable business growth and enhance the customer experience. Dell Technologies has adopted multiple initiatives to drive transformation with programs being held frequently to achieve objectives such as to increase internal efficiency, modernize experience on dell.com, analyze customer journey to predict customer escalation across businesses, proactively check the health of the system’s hardware and software, etc. to enhance customer experience.
“We congratulate Dell Technologies on winning the ‘NASSCOM GCC Awards 2019 in transformation catalyst category,” said K.S. Viswanathan VP, Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM. “Dell Technologies has always been at the center-stage of innovative digital transformation and their work with the customer to bring new and intuitive client-centric experience across platforms by designing user-friendly and futuristic applications is nothing short of exemplary.”
Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 98 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.
|
Radhika Nandwani,
|
Vivek Satpathy,