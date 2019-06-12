Honourable Chief Minister of Puducherry Sri V Narayanasamy graces the event and inaugurate the Dell Kaushal Kendra

​Today, Dell Technologies unveiled its first Dell Kaushal Kendra (Skill India lab), a state-of-the-art computer hardware lab for training youth on computer manufacturing and repair services at Swami Vivekananda Rural Community College (SVRCC), Dell Technologies’ NGO partner in Puducherry. The lab was inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Puducherry, Sri V Narayanasamy and Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies, India along with Navneet Kejriwal, Sr. Director, Manufacturing Operations, Dell Technologies, India.



The Kaushal Kendra will impart quality vocational training to underprivileged school and college dropout youth in the field of Computer Hardware Servicing and Networking, and equip them for immediate gainful employment. The Diploma in Computer Hardware and Servicing is a year-long course and comprises 9 months of classroom training and 3 months of on-the-Job internship with an industrial/service unit. The course will equip the students in hardware servicing trade, glossary, tools & equipment, documentation, materials, testing, safety, practice modules and on-job site training.



“We believe creating new and better job opportunities for the youth of this community and country is the need of the hour. We need to prepare our youth for the digital future and utilise their potential for the country's economic development. Dell Kushal Kendra is a step forward in this direction, which will empower the community to learn the digital way and give them a means to livelihood. I applaud this initiative by Dell Technologies and Swami Vivekananda Rural Community College to create such employment opportunities for the marginalized youth of the region and the community,” commented Sri V Narayanasamy, Honourable Chief Minister of Puducherry.



“As Dell Technologies, we believe that access to technology is not a luxury, but a necessity. We have always thought of technology as the driver for human progress. We are excited to collaborate with Swami Vivekananda Rural Community College and promote a culture of learning amongst the youth to make them future ready in the field of technology services. Our dream is for the long-term, as we invest our energy and resources in the youth to equip them for a digital future,” commented Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.



Some of the other dignitaries present at the event were Shri. Tarsem Kumar, I.A.S, Shri H.P.S. Sran, I.A.S, Shri. P. Jawahar, I.A.S, Smt. Soumya, I.A.S, Shri N Harihara Subrahmanian, Trustee SVRCC, MD Mayuras Industrial Services, Shri P S Sridharan, Trustee SVRCC, MD Megatech Contol Limited and Shri V S Kumar, Trustee SVRCC.



Shri G. V Subrahmaniam, Founder, Managing Director, SVRCC said, “What started out as an endeavour to impart quality training to the underprivileged youth of today has scaled new heights. We will always be grateful to Dell for the opportunity to provide wholesome Computer hardware servicing education to the growing number of students theoretically and practically. The upgraded lab is truly an added benefit as the need for this course grows.”



Navneet Kejriwal, Sr. Director, Manufacturing Operations at Dell Technologies, India said, “Technology acts as a bridge to ignite and unite young minds such that they not only adopt a problem-solving approach but also collaboratively develop solutions. Dell Kaushal Kendra will educate and equip the youth in computer and hardware manufacturing and support services, which will make them readily employable technicians, who can add value in any organization from day one. We hope to offer some of them jobs at our manufacturing plant near Chennai, or as field support technicians in our service network, which will further provide them a source of livelihood.”



Dell Technologies along with SVRCC aims at skilling the youth and channelizing their energies in productive ways which would lead to the growth of the nation.



About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 98 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.



About Swami Vivekananda Rural Community College

Swami Vivekananda Rural Community College (SVRCC) is a vocational training institute set up by Sadguru Sri Gnanananda Seva Trust, a registered, not for profit, public charitable trust. In accordance with its mission, the college seeks to empower the economically disadvantaged and underprivileged youth. Training is imparted to equip the students with appropriate skills not merely to make a livelihood but make a life rich in values. SVRCC gives them a three-sided educational kit that transforms their lives forever. The three dimensions of SVRCC curriculum are:

Conceptual and on-the-job training in a vocation of their choice

Coaching in life skills including spoken English, computer knowledge and basic management skills

Value education comprising yoga & meditation, caring & sharing, and character-building

For more information, visit http://www.svrcc.in/